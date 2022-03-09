Grandparents are critical parts of the modern family

When I ask parents about a time they felt particularly safe as a child I’ve noticed that frequently they recall a memory with a grandparent.

In it, they might be baking, watching “The Price Is Right,” playing a card game, or running an errand together.

Many children spend time not just visiting grandparents at holidays, but are often in the regular care of a grandparent or grandparents. As parents, we also have a particular sense of security when our own children are in the care of loving grandparents. Nothing quite compares to involved, loving grandparents in our lives.

In many cases, grandparents benefit from the experience and wisdom gained from navigating caregiving a second time around. Children benefit from having more loving adults in their lives increasing the ratio of care, encouragement, and responsibilities related to child rearing. Grandparents can be steady care providers, reducing the impact of ever-changing caregivers and the impact that has on the child’s formation of early secure attachment. Grandparents can hug and adore grandchildren, create memories, pass down history, and engage with children in ways other child care providers cannot.

Today, grandparents account for a quarter of regular child care providers, whether as after-school care providers, weekend care providers, or even daily, full-time care providers of the millions of children in non-parental. More than 1.6 million children are being raised by grandparents with no parent present in the home, in households known as “grandfamilies.” More than half of caregiving grandparents are also active in the labor force.

Whether they are glad to provide child care or circumstances make them less than able, grandparents are sometimes the only available or affordable source of child care for young children. During COVID, many grandparents became full-time caregivers. Second generation parenting has its own special benefits, but definitely stress and challenges.

Grandparents face challenges at home with conflicts related to differing views on parenting practices; at school and being included by other parents; with technology and helping their grandchildren; managing expectations that they are always available; with emotional or financial stress; with managing a disability or illness; being current on child development research; and coping in this time of COVID and related child anxiety, uncertainty, and isolation.

In many cases, the rise of full-time grandparent care is also associated with the rise in opioid addiction, and many “grandfamily” households are living below the federal poverty line. As much as they love their children and grandchildren, this is not quite the vision grandparents may have expected for their golden years.

Fortunately, there is more recognition of the vital role and extent of grandparents in caregiving, and with that, helpful resources.

Grandparents do not have to go it alone. There are helpful videos, articles, support groups, and programs for grandparents who provide any amount of childcare.

Zero to Three, a national nonprofit organization serving children, has developed a Grand Connections program just for grandparents, now available live online in our community. Parenting programs and groups have increased their awareness of the unique challenges faced by grandparents.

We can all be supportive and appreciative of grandparents providing full-time and part-time care to raise our children, loved children with fond memories and game show savvy.

