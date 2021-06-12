God’s grace enables progress and joy, say Christian Scientists at annual meeting

In a year often defined by uncertainty, Christian Scientists, including those from Bristol and from other congregations throughout Tennessee, gathered at their online annual meeting to acknowledge the ways in which God’s love and mercy have opened paths of progress and joy in individual lives and collective church experience.

The meeting was livestreamed to members around the globe on June 7 from The First Church of Christ, Scientist, the church’s headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

The theme of the meeting, “Grace to go forward,” is from a well-loved hymn, and was sung to one of H. Walford Davies’ “Hymns of the Kingdom.”

Acknowledging the challenges of the past year, Keith Wommack, a member of the Christian Science Board of Directors said, “Trials cause us to be transformed. As the New Testament teaches, it is Christ that does the transforming, and we gain each step forward through Christly self-surrender.”

The new president of the church, Mimi Oka from New York City, New York, was introduced, and new members were welcomed from 24 countries, including Canada, Columbia, Italy, Japan, Democratic Republic of the Congo and the United States.