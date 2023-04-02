ABINGDON, Va. — Times have changed.

So has the way we find love.

An Abingdon woman confessed she’s been looking for love in all the wrong places. Like many people her age, Amelia Casey suffers from dating app fatigue. Dating apps are applications that allow people to meet for a date and possibly a long-term relationship.

The single woman in her twenties confessed she’s no stranger to using multiple dating apps.

“But, I’ve never had any luck,” said Casey, who sometimes feels burned out from the digital dating culture.

She took matters into her own hands recently and attended a speed dating event hosted by Stormbrew Farm on Watauga Road in Abingdon.

Speed dating is making a comeback since it was first introduced in California in the late 1990s as a way to meet new people face-to-face in a relaxed and friendly environment. It’s usually held for the purpose of finding a romantic connection, but it’s also used to meet new friends.

Daisy Sturgill and her mother and business partner, Jenny Martin, who own and operate the farm, came across the novel idea as a way to attract more visitors to their 18-acre flower and produce farm. “It’s pretty cool. I don’t think anyone else in the area is hosting events like this,” said Sturgill.

“We have a great entertaining space here. People like coming out to the farm and having a different experience than going out to a bar to meet people. It’s a welcoming place for people who don’t feel comfortable in the bar scene.”

Sturgill, an environmental horticulture graduate from Virginia Tech, is growing a business that offers cut flowers for weddings and other occasions. Her business also offers specialty vegetables including husk cherries, tomatillos, heirloom cucumbers and tomatoes, winter squash, beets, radishes, and storage onions.

The mother-daughter team hosts a variety of events at the farm including classes in meal preparation, chocolate-making, gardening, wreath making, and a brunch club.

Her goal is to offer a public space where people can pick their own produce on the farm and enjoy the farm-to-table experience.

“It’s important to me to offer the farm as an educational tool where families can learn in an authentic farming environment,” Sturgill said.

Stormbrew Farm has hosted two of the speed dating events so far.

The first one didn’t have age requirements. “We had everyone from ages 23 to 75 here. It was really a hoot,” she said. “Everyone made new friends and had a nice time. And, it ended with karaoke,” she laughed.

Since then, Sturgill is hosting the events for different age groups of men and women who are in their 20s and 30s; 40s and 50s; and 50 and older.

“They’re not hard numbers,” said Sturgill. “If you’re 58 or 62 and you feel like 40 or 50 is the right age for you, that’s fine.”

Is there a spark?

Speed dating at the farm works like this.

Upon arrival, participants are treated to appetizers —homegrown foods when in season — served on a charcuterie board, and coffee, tea, and refreshments including Stormbrew Beer brewed on site at the farm. Background music sets the tone for the meet-and-mingle events.

The first round begins at 6 p.m. when participants find a table and are paired up with another participant.

“You meet, greet, and see if there is a spark,” said Sturgill.

A bowl of questions are available at each station to stimulate conversations, as needed.

“If the conversation lags,” said Sturgill, “you can pull a question out of the bowl. Questions are like, ‘what was your first car? What car do you really want?’ ‘When you eat ice cream by yourself, what flavor do you choose?’”

Most participants don’t need the questions, she said.

“Actually, for the first round of speed dating, I don’t think they needed the questions at all. As soon as I rang the bell, there was just chatter. A lot of people love to start a conversation with someone they hadn’t met before.”

Lukas Brown, 23, said he felt a little intimidated at his first speed dating event at the farm.

“I came there not knowing a lot of people, but by the time I left, I had met everyone. “I thought it was a blast. It turned into a really good time.”

After five minutes, Sturgill rings a bell and participants move to the next table.

“It’s just like musical chairs. You find someone you haven’t talked to yet and you go from there.

“It’s really fun. Even if you’re not looking for a date, it’s a great way to meet new friends.”

Connie Smith, who often volunteers at the farm, showed up at a speed dating event just to help out. “I didn’t go there to get a date,” said Smith, 75. “My dating days are over,” she laughed. “But, I loved the camaraderie at the event. I met a lot of friends while I was there.”

At the end of the event, the participants each fill out a sheet indicating who they want to get to know better.

Sturgill sends confidential emails to participants about their matches. The rest is up to them, she said.

Everyone meets everyone, Sturgill said. “You may want to make a new friend or you may be interested in a date and you can indicate that on the form.”

The first speed dating event actually resulted in a date that followed for two of the participants.

“You’ll be surprised at how much fun this can be,” said Sturgill. “It’s springtime. Love is in the air.”

More speed dating events at Stormbrew Farm will be held April 3 for ages 50 and older; April 10 for ages 20s and 30s; April 12 for ages 30s and 40s; and April 19 for open ages.

Speed dating at the farm is $10 per person, which covers the venue and hosting fees and refreshments.

Visit www.stormbrewfarm.com to pre-register for a speed dating event at the farm. Online registration is required. Check out Stormbrew Farm on Facebook for more farm events this spring and summer.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.