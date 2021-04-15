 Skip to main content
Gallery and frame shop operator Carolyn Dameron Riddle points her brush for pet portraits
Pet projects

Gallery and frame shop operator Carolyn Dameron Riddle points her brush for pet portraits

CDR Gallery 01

Caroline Riddle (right), owner of CDR Gallery on Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, and Mary Jane Bradbury (left) look over framing options for a print.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — Carolyn Dameron Riddle loves to paint pets.

Cats or dogs? It does not matter.

So that’s what she does while operating an art gallery and frame shop at the heart of Bristol, Virginia, along Commonwealth Avenue.

As the story goes, Riddle landed at Carl B. Jessee’s frame shop at just the right time more than a dozen years ago.

“I stopped in one day to get art supplies and, the next day, I was hired,” Riddle said.

Until retiring from the business last year, Jessee used what is now Riddle’s shop as a headquarters for his interest in art and his business in framing, Riddle said.

“When I moved here, back in 2008, he became like family almost instantly,” Riddle said.

“He took me in and I used all the tools, all the saws, everything. He was always a good person and looked after me. And Carl, he has always been there,” Riddle said.

“We just kind of became this really tight-knit group. We started to work well together.”

Yet times turned bad about a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to shut down for weeks, Riddle said.

CDR Gallery 02

Pet portrait by Caroline Riddle

Opening again last summer, business boomed, according to Riddle.

Then she bought the place in August and changed the name to CDR Frame Shop and Art Gallery.

“I love it. I love this job,” said Riddle, who lives in Bristol, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a degree in fine arts.

Riddle, 33, has since decided to sell off what is left of her art supply inventory, slashing prices for clearance.

Today, this gallery represents the works of 49 artists on consignment.

“I really want to focus on the gallery shop as well as the frame shop now,” Riddle said. “I want to help the local artists. I want to get some sales going.”

She also wants to paint pets.

“I did a few paintings of my own pets. And, next thing you know, I’ve got my own business going.”

Riddle works with photos of people’s pets and usually requests several shots to make sure she gets the colors correct, she said.

CDR Gallery 03

Pet portrait by Caroline Riddle

“I do eventually plan to have my own art studio in here if we can ever slow down on work,” Riddle said. “We’ve just been swamped. That’s been a good thing.”

For pet portraits, Riddle uses oil paints then adds wallpaper or gold leaf to her interpretations. “It’s really fun for me,” she said.

Yet pets are only part of the equation here.

The business makes small signs and handles printing for artists to reproduce their work. “And we replicate some photos,” Riddle said.

Longtime employee Mary Jane Bradbury, 71, paints landscapes and says she enjoys how Riddle has continued the tradition of the business while joining the “technological age” of Facebook and Instagram.

“Our main business is framing,” Riddle said. “We do a whole lot of framing.”

That includes much more than framing diplomas and wedding photos.

“If there’s something you really like and you want to frame it, we can figure it out for you,” Riddle said.

“We just actually framed a pair of ballet slippers. We do guns, jerseys, knives, platters. We do a lot of platters.”

