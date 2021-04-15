Gallery and frame shop operator Carolyn Dameron Riddle points her brush for pet portraits

“We just kind of became this really tight-knit group. We started to work well together.”

Yet times turned bad about a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the business to shut down for weeks, Riddle said.

Opening again last summer, business boomed, according to Riddle.

Then she bought the place in August and changed the name to CDR Frame Shop and Art Gallery.

“I love it. I love this job,” said Riddle, who lives in Bristol, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Intermont College with a degree in fine arts.

Riddle, 33, has since decided to sell off what is left of her art supply inventory, slashing prices for clearance.

Today, this gallery represents the works of 49 artists on consignment.

“I really want to focus on the gallery shop as well as the frame shop now,” Riddle said. “I want to help the local artists. I want to get some sales going.”

She also wants to paint pets.

“I did a few paintings of my own pets. And, next thing you know, I’ve got my own business going.”