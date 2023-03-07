ABINGDON, Va. — By opening the doors of Fun Phase three weeks ago, owner Clint Waddell seeks to fill what he perceives to be a void in the Tri-Cities for kids ages 6 months to 15 years old — a place where they can get together in a safe space and have some fun.

“I mean, when I think of things for kids to do, you’ve got Just Jump in Bristol. There is a new one that I don’t know the name of in Wytheville that just opened up about a year ago. What else is there in the area for kids to do?” Waddell said. “There’s just not a lot of opportunities out there for kids right now.”

Waddell, also the founder of Blue Mountain Therapy, has big plans for Fun Phase that include setting up a roller rink and a kitchen and bringing local storytellers and entertainers to perform for kids.

He also highlighted that 50% of the profits made by Fun Phase will go to the Barns at Blue Mountain Therapy, which is one of the programs that Blue Mountain Therapy offers.

“50% of the proceeds from this business go over to the barn for the nonprofit,” Waddell said. “On the for-profit side at Blue Mountain Therapy, we got physical, occupational speech, and we also have therapeutic consults, we do early intervention, home health, and outpatient, and we also do ADA behavior therapy.”

On Sundays, when the staff from the Barns will be volunteering to run birthday parties at Fun Phase, they have agreed they will be receiving 100% of the profits.

For Wanda Allen, who was at Fun Phase with her grandson Asher, 4, Fun Phase has quickly become her after-school go-to location.

“You got to have somewhere to take kids. Let them blow off some steam after preschool,” Allen said. “I’m telling everybody, get them over here; man, it’s fun.”

Fun Phase is at 17507 Lee Highway in Abingdon, Virginia, and is next to Blue Mountain Therapy.

Waddell said he will continue to work on making the fun phase of life enjoyable for kids.

“Being an adult is overrated, isn’t it? Start paying your bills and the responsibilities and everything else that goes with it,” Waddell said. “Let’s just let kids be kids and play around a little bit. Let them enjoy the fun phase of life.”