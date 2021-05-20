Former leader of ‘The Black Lillies’ Cruz Contreras brings his solo act to Abingdon Vineyards on Saturday, May 22

Those songs come on the heels of a decade of leading and bleeding Black Lillies. Whatever constitutes paying one’s dues, Contreras paid in full. He’s lived a diet of crackers and cold sandwiches by day, couch surfing and hoping for better days by night.

“Epic,” Contreras said of his time with The Black Lillies. “I think of it in terms of a decade. The first record came out in February 2009. We played our last show on New Year’s Eve 2019. It was instinctual. It was purposeful. It was all I could do to just make the music and to live and to survive.”

Contreras witnessed the gas gauge on empty while light of wallet and prospects. Small crowds, he’s played to them. Broke down in nowhere North Dakota, he checks that box, too.

“The van, the couch surfing, making little to no money from day to day,” he said. “It wouldn’t have taken much to unravel everything.”

Then again, The Black Lillies toured and earned an audience of followers from coast to coast. They earned critical acclaim for their albums from such publications as Rolling Stone. They were longtime favorites of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion audiences.

And who knows? Maybe someday we will witness The Black Lillies in bloom again.