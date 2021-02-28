Food City announces district winners for outstanding volunteerism

ABINGDON, Va. — During a June 2002 White House meeting, President Bush met with corporate leaders from organizations across the nation and key White House staff members to discuss objectives for his Businesses Strengthening America volunteerism campaign. Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer was among the select group. Following the White House session, Smith administered the creation of Food City’s annual Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, to reward outstanding volunteerism among their associates.

“Throughout the years, our company has wholly dedicated itself to serving the citizens of the communities in which we operate,” said Smith. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous organizations in support of their communities, and we felt it needful to formally recognize their selfless contributions.”

Befittingly, the program was named in memory of Food City’s beloved former president and board vice chairman of 47 years, Claude P. Varney. Varney was well known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.