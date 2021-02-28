Food City announces district winners for outstanding volunteerism

ABINGDON, Va. — During a June 2002 White House meeting, President Bush met with corporate leaders from organizations across the nation and key White House staff members to discuss objectives for his Businesses Strengthening America volunteerism campaign. Steve Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer was among the select group. Following the White House session, Smith administered the creation of Food City’s annual Claude P. Varney Volunteer Recognition Program, to reward outstanding volunteerism among their associates.
“Throughout the years, our company has wholly dedicated itself to serving the citizens of the communities in which we operate,” said Smith. “Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous organizations in support of their communities, and we felt it needful to formally recognize their selfless contributions.”
Befittingly, the program was named in memory of Food City’s beloved former president and board vice chairman of 47 years, Claude P. Varney. Varney was well known for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.
Each year, special committees are established to review associate volunteer activities and select individual award recipients based on outstanding achievement in the areas of health, education, environment, cultural arts, recreational, heritage/history and public service. One winner is selected from each location. Store winners then move on to compete at district level, where 12 overall district winners are selected.
After reviewing the numerous organizations to which they volunteer their time and talents, it’s not hard to see why these individuals were selected to receive the volunteerism award for their district.
The 12 district winners were recognized for their outstanding service achievements with an award and a $250 contribution to their charity of choice. From among the district winners, two divisional winners will next be selected and honored with a plaque and a $750 charity contribution. And finally, one overall winner will be selected to receive the prestigious Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award and be publicly recognized for their outstanding achievements in addition to a $1,250 charity contribution made on their behalf.
“We’re extremely proud of the difference our associates make through their many humanitarian contributions. Our company is committed to providing our associates the support they need to become the best corporate citizens possible,” said Smith.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 134 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia.