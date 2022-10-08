Local resident gets taste of fame after fair success goes viral

At 74, a Russell County, Virginia, award-winning cook is finally getting a taste of what it feels like to be a star.

Linda Skeens, who lives a quiet, small-town life in Castlewood, Virginia, suddenly catapulted into fame after becoming a viral sensation this summer for her blue ribbon sweep in cooking competitions at the Virginia-Kentucky District County Fair in Wise, Virginia.

Life has become a whirlwind for the country cook ever since a Facebook post went viral announcing Skeen’s numerous honors—-she took home 39 ribbons this year. She received first-place ribbons for cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, breads, and candy, as well as won many of the categories in canned foods and even placed in craft competitions in embroidery and wall décor.

Her story has attracted a flurry of media attention with stories about the local cook popping up in the Washington Post, SouthernLiving.com, and National Public Radio.

The humble grandmother, who’s been cooking for more than 50 years, has already been approached by the same publisher of cookbooks by celebrity chefs Paula Deen and Brenda Gantt. Representatives of 83 Press actually visited Skeens in her home this summer to discuss the publication.

“I’m excited. I’ve always wanted to publish a cookbook, but I didn’t have the opportunity,” Skeens, a homemaker who retired in 2008 after working a short stent as a cook at Castlewood High School, said.

Cookbook connoisseurs can add “Blue Ribbon Kitchen: Recipes and Tips from America’s Favorite County Fair Champion” to their book shelves when her first-ever published collection of recipes and family stories is released next summer.

“Some of my recipes are ones I created. Others are really special because they came from my mother and grandmother,” she said.

Her award-winning recipes include peanut butter, pinwheel and strawberry fudges; peach pies; all kinds of jams and jellies; pickles; sauerkraut; spaghetti sauce; canned tomatoes and corn.

“Everything, really,” said the cook with a laugh.

The cookbook also will include old-timey family favorites such as oven-fried green tomatoes, molasses cake, slow cooker cabbage rolls, fried catfish with tartar sauce, and loaded red potato casserole.

“I never was interested in cooking before I got married 58 years ago,” Skeens said while confessing she prepared a lot of bologna sandwiches for her newlywed husband back then.

With a public relations firm representing her, Skeens' competitive nature has gotten the attention of celebrities like Kelly Clarkson who invited the ribbon winner to Los Angeles to appear on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" in early September.

Skeens had already made an appearance on the “Today Show” in July.

“I had never been on a plane before. I was a nervous wreck,” said Skeens, who was accompanied by her daughter Cathy Johnson, and granddaughter Franki Skeens.

“I loved meeting Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. They made me feel like one of them. I told them I’d been watching NBC News back when Chet Huntley and David Brinkley were the main ones on it.”

Johnson said she is helping her mother handle her new-found fame by keeping appointments straight.

“I have six pages of appointments and interviews scheduled,” she said.

Skeens has an upcoming phone interview with Fox News Radio in two weeks, among other Zoom and phone interviews she will handle from her home.

She will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, this month to meet with her publisher and do some television interviews while visiting the city.

Skeens will gain international attention when she is interviewed by Talk Radio Europe, Spain’s only English-speaking radio station, Nov. 2.

The Southwest Virginia cook has been featured by local media and recognized by dignitaries throughout the region. Senator Mark Warner presented her with a congratulatory letter during his recent visit to Lebanon, Virginia.

The two even shared simple recipes during their visit. Skeens told Warner how to make a Twinkie Surprise and Warner jokingly contributed his idea of a tuna melt is to microwave two pieces of bread with mayonnaise and tuna in the middle.

The Russell County Board of Supervisors recently presented her with a framed resolution along with an apron bearing the words “Baking Queen.”

She has more out-of-town appearances scheduled this fall.

“I’ll do a phone interview with people from Seattle, Washington,” she said, thumbing through her calendar.

Who in the world is Linda Skeens?

The attention the Southwest Virginia cook is receiving has been phenomenal mostly because of a mystery that emerged shortly after the June fair.

A list of the winners of the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair is usually announced in the local Wise County newspaper, but this year when the fair posted the names of the winners on Facebook, people started asking, “Who is this Linda Skeens who got so many high honors?”

Her online fans wanted to find her.

As time went on, it became a mystery among her loyal fans.

“When it went online this year, the attention was crazy, just unbelievable,” Skeens said.

At the time, Skeens didn’t have Facebook or email accounts or even a cell phone.

Radio personality Mason Moussette, who hosts a morning show in Dallas, joined the rest of the world in searching for the mystery cook. When the host made a TikTok video asking about Linda Skeens and her location, Skeens’ granddaughter Frankie just happened to see the video and responded.

The granddaughter became a liaison between Skeens and her new-found fans.

Since then, Skeens has started accounts on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, platforms she uses to share her home life and recipes. Her first recipe video of her making Pinwheel Fudge accumulated nearly half of a million views.

‘No big deal’

Skeens still doesn’t understand what the big deal is all about.

She’s been entering competitions at local fairs for decades, and always takes home ribbons.

She also won 30 ribbons at each of the Russell and Washington county fairs this summer, brining her total to about 1,400 ribbons over two decades.

“I don’t know the secret to my success. I just put a lot of time and love into my recipes,” she said.

During the spring and summer, Skeens preserves produce to enjoy during the winter and to pass along to family and friends. She doesn’t have a garden, but relies on farmers markets and local produce farms for the fruits and vegetables she preserves. Her shelves are stocked well with nearly 70 cans from this summer.

“Most everybody who comes through the door gets a can of something to take with home with them,” Skeens laughed.

During the winter, she works on crafts she will enter in county fairs in the spring and summer.

Skeens isn’t sure how she will be able to top her winnings for next year’s fair.

“It’s just like I tell everybody. I enjoy doing this and I just do the best I can. And, if I win, I’m happy and if I don’t, I’ll try harder next time.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.