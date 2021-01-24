Fifteen regional colleges to host virtual Interestate Career Fair

EMORY, Va. — Students and alumni of 15 regional colleges, as well as the general public, are invited to attend the virtual Interstate Career Fair — the premier, regional career fair — on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in a virtual format.

National and regional employers and graduate schools, including Ballad Health, LabConnect and Covenant Health will be represented at the fair.

“We are very excited about bringing the Interstate Career Fair back to life in a virtual format after a four-year hiatus,” says Amanda Gardner, assistant director of internship programs at Emory & Henry College. “The over 35,000 students, not to mention alumni, from our 15 colleges and universities are ready to meet and interact with regional and national employers and graduate schools.”

The following colleges and universities are hosting the fair:

• Bluefield State College

• Concord University

• East Tennessee State University

• Emory & Henry College

• King University

• Lincoln Memorial University

• Milligan University