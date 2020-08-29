FIEDLER: Yeshua’s name

Those of you who are regular readers of the Saturday Sermon have most likely noticed that I usually refer to Jesus not by that anglicization of the Greek but rather by “Yeshua.” Why do I do that?
First, a brief explanation of where “Yeshua” comes from. “Yeshua” is the transliteration of the Hebrew for Jesus’ name. When His mother, Miriam, would call Him in for supper, she most likely called out, “Yeshua, come in for supper!”
That’s not just a picky detail. There is real substance to the distinction. “Yeshua” in Hebrew is the literal word for “salvation.” In Isaiah 51:8 and 52:7, for example, the name and the word are interchangeable in the Hebrew.
So, big deal. Right?
Yes, it can be a really significant deal either for a Hebrew-speaker being told about Jesus in his own tongue or for a North American Jew hearing about Jesus for the first time from a fellow Jew who believes in Jesus.
When Israeli Jews talk to their friends about Jesus, the fact that His name is in their scriptures (the Old Testament to most Christians) can be enough to cause pause. But some time or another in the conversation there will probably be some discussion of whether or not Jesus’ name is “Yeshu” in Hebrew, rather than “Yeshua.”
While archaeological sources overwhelmingly use “Yeshua,” rabbinical sources use “Yeshu,” which can possibly be formed from shortening the Hebrew for “may his name be obliterated.” To emphasize the importance of the difference, native Hebrew speakers who believe in Jesus as the Messiah overwhelmingly use “Yeshua.”
What about the importance of the name “Yeshua” to an English-speaking Jew hearing about Jesus, especially from another Jew?
It may seem strange to believers living as we do right smack-dab in the buckle of the Bible Belt, but numerous Jews will attest to the fact that they never, ever heard of Jesus being Jewish. Instead, they probably grew up being told that Jesus is the god of the gentiles (non-Jews), and that the New Testament is their Bible.
So it often comes as a shock to Jews when they read the Gospels for the first time to see that Jesus was a Jew (see the very beginning of Matthew!), that all the first disciples were Jews, and that they were discussing a very Jewish Messiah!
Using “Yeshua” rather than “Jesus” may just pave the way for someone to look at Him with fresh eyes.
Now, none of this is meant to imply that it is wrong to use “Jesus.” Most certainly the Father hears our prayers in whatever language we use.
But the next time you think of eternal life, just take a moment to remember Yeshua means salvation.
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!