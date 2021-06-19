FIEDLER: Submit ye one to another

Every June our thoughts return to marriage. Brent and I have often discussed why ours of nearly 47 years has succeeded.

Now, way back in the olden days, my husband and I attended a church college. Both the college and the local church congregations were very rigid in their understanding of the role of women, but the college was considerably more progressive than the congregations.

But from the beginning of our marriage Brent gave me plenty of free rein to develop my gifts. He understood me and was not threatened by a capable woman. As a result, we were usually able to work very effectively to get much more done together than we would have separately.

I realize that the whole concept of submitting to a man’s leadership in the home seems foreign in today’s society. But it made sense to me then and still does, if applied well.

Sadly, many of us get so hung up on the concept of one member of a marriage submitting to another that we miss the point!

But Brent could give me freedom because I willingly submitted to him. Real submission is a freely given gift.

But here’s a humdinger: He also submitted to me.