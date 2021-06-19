FIEDLER: Submit ye one to another

Every June our thoughts return to marriage. Brent and I have often discussed why ours of nearly 47 years has succeeded.
Now, way back in the olden days, my husband and I attended a church college. Both the college and the local church congregations were very rigid in their understanding of the role of women, but the college was considerably more progressive than the congregations.
But from the beginning of our marriage Brent gave me plenty of free rein to develop my gifts. He understood me and was not threatened by a capable woman. As a result, we were usually able to work very effectively to get much more done together than we would have separately.
I realize that the whole concept of submitting to a man’s leadership in the home seems foreign in today’s society. But it made sense to me then and still does, if applied well.
Sadly, many of us get so hung up on the concept of one member of a marriage submitting to another that we miss the point!
But Brent could give me freedom because I willingly submitted to him. Real submission is a freely given gift.
But here’s a humdinger: He also submitted to me.
After all, before wives are exhorted to submit to their husbands, everybody is told in Ephesians 5:21, “Also submit yourselves to one another out of reverence for Messiah …” (TLV)
And this isn’t confined to the marriage relationship. As believers, we see that we must submit to everyone.
Let me share an example. Brent was the choir director where we lived in Canada. As the accompanist, I freely shared comments with him in rehearsals. We both knew such public communication had been accepted and encouraged in college. But that hadn’t quite filtered down to the local congregation.
About six months after I had moved there, a situation arose.
You see, a local church elder’s wife was a member of choir, and she felt that my comments indicated a lack of submission, or at least inappropriate behavior.
So the local elder attended rehearsals, observed our interaction, agreed with his wife, and complained to the pastor.
The pastor chose to tell Brent to tell me not to give my input during rehearsals. Why? Not because my behavior was wrong. Rather, because the elder and his wife were offended by it.
Soooo difficult! It really cramped our style of working together, too. But for a time we needed to defer to “siblings” in the congregation.
We couldn’t allow our freedom to cause offense. As Paul said in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ. My ego is no longer central.” (MSG)
Messiah, and Him alone. After all, He’s all that matters.
