FIEDLER: Shemini Atzeret — The Last Great Day

Do you know what today is? In Leviticus 23, this particular holy day is called Shemini Atzeret in Hebrew, or The Eighth Day of Assembly in English.
Many people have never heard of this holy day. And there is quite a bit of confusion even among those who are familiar with it.
So, what is Shemini Atzeret? How does it fit into the cycle of biblical feast days? And why is it confusing?
First, what cycle am I referring to? In Leviticus 23, Moses recorded the Feasts of the Lord. The first is the weekly sabbath, but the rest of the days are annual festivals.
The weeklong celebration around Passover and the Wave Offering constitute the spring feasts. In early summer we have Shavuot (or Pentecost), and in the fall are Yom Teruah (or Rosh Hashanah/ Trumpets), Yom Kippur (Atonement), the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot), and Shemini Atzeret (sometimes called the Last Great Day).
While these festivals were connected to the agricultural cycle in the land of Israel, there is still more. Believers in Yeshua/Jesus see striking prophetic meaning in these feasts.
How exciting is it to recognize that Passover, with the sacrifice of the lamb, was also exactly when Yeshua, the Lamb of God, was sacrificed to pay the penalty for our sins! Similarly, Shavuot, or Pentecost, not only represents the giving of the Torah, but also was the exact date when the Holy Spirit was poured out upon His people. (cf. Joel 2:28 and Acts 2:17) As He had promised in Jeremiah 31:33, “‘But this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days’ … “I will put my Torah within them. Yes, I will write it on their heart….’” (TLV)
But when we come to the fall holy days, we only see tantalizing hints of end-time events.
That’s because these are yet to be fulfilled.
The resurrection at the blowing of the great trumpet is described in 1 Corinthians 15:52.
Besides resurrections, there will be judgment and a millennium of Yeshua’s rule (Revelation 20:4-6). We know that nations will keep the Feast of Tabernacles/Sukkot. (Zechariah 14:16)
But what then? We come to the eighth day of a seven-day feast. Though it may sound like new math, it really works out. In Leviticus 23:33-36 God shows what He wants. He commands a feast of seven days, and then commands that we celebrate an additional eighth day!
Why? Take just a moment to read Revelation 22:1-5. See what occurs right after the millennium. A time of healing! A time to dwell with God and the Lamb! Eternal light! His Kingdom of Heaven forever!
Shemini Atzeret is the doorway to eternity!
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.
