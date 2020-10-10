FIEDLER: Shemini Atzeret — The Last Great Day

Do you know what today is? In Leviticus 23, this particular holy day is called Shemini Atzeret in Hebrew, or The Eighth Day of Assembly in English.

Many people have never heard of this holy day. And there is quite a bit of confusion even among those who are familiar with it.

So, what is Shemini Atzeret? How does it fit into the cycle of biblical feast days? And why is it confusing?

First, what cycle am I referring to? In Leviticus 23, Moses recorded the Feasts of the Lord. The first is the weekly sabbath, but the rest of the days are annual festivals.

The weeklong celebration around Passover and the Wave Offering constitute the spring feasts. In early summer we have Shavuot (or Pentecost), and in the fall are Yom Teruah (or Rosh Hashanah/ Trumpets), Yom Kippur (Atonement), the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot), and Shemini Atzeret (sometimes called the Last Great Day).

While these festivals were connected to the agricultural cycle in the land of Israel, there is still more. Believers in Yeshua/Jesus see striking prophetic meaning in these feasts.