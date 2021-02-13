FIEDLER: Love by any other name

Along about this time of year, a young man’s thoughts may turn to love. And, of course, a young woman’s heart will most probably turn to chocolate! But love may enter in there a bit, too.

As Christian believers, it makes sense to examine the New Testament. There are seven or so words in Greek that describe love. Three of them, however, are appropriate to a discussion of biblical love.

Eros is the term for passion and physical desire. This word is not used even once in the Greek New Testament not because such love is wrong in and of itself, but because the meaning in Greek had been debased in the time of the apostles.

Philia means brotherly love, or the love of a close friendship. While the gospels and perhaps other books of the New Testament were probably originally in Hebrew or Aramaic, the Greek word in the oldest translations we have indicate Yeshua (Jesus) was a friend (or philia) of sinners. (Matthew 11:19) The translators also used philia in both Luke 12:4 and John 15:13-15 when He called his disciples “friends”.