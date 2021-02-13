FIEDLER: Love by any other name

Along about this time of year, a young man’s thoughts may turn to love. And, of course, a young woman’s heart will most probably turn to chocolate! But love may enter in there a bit, too.
As Christian believers, it makes sense to examine the New Testament. There are seven or so words in Greek that describe love. Three of them, however, are appropriate to a discussion of biblical love.
Eros is the term for passion and physical desire. This word is not used even once in the Greek New Testament not because such love is wrong in and of itself, but because the meaning in Greek had been debased in the time of the apostles.
Philia means brotherly love, or the love of a close friendship. While the gospels and perhaps other books of the New Testament were probably originally in Hebrew or Aramaic, the Greek word in the oldest translations we have indicate Yeshua (Jesus) was a friend (or philia) of sinners. (Matthew 11:19) The translators also used philia in both Luke 12:4 and John 15:13-15 when He called his disciples “friends”.
Agape is defined by the Encyclopaedia Britannica as “the fatherly love of God for humans,” as well as the reciprocal. The translators used agape in that stellar scripture of sacrificial love, John 3:16. “This is how much God loved the world: He gave His Son, His one and only Son.” (MSG)
But there is another truly significant word for love in the Bible. That is ahav, or ahava. The Hebrew ahava is used throughout the Old Testament for love. When translators put it into Greek, they chose the most appropriate word from the Greek for each particular passage.
However there is a truly significant difference between the Hebrew ahava and the Greek words for love.
In overlooking the Hebrew to the English, we can miss a major aspect of love.
Western culture, as embodied in the Greek language, is centered on thought. Love, in western thinking, is about the way we feel. But as Rabbi Jonathan Sachs, former Chief Rabbi of the Commonwealth once said, “Christianity is about theology — belief; Judaism is about law, and law is the architecture of behavior.”
In other words, the Hebrew word for love, ahava, addresses what one does. If you love me, show it.
If we all would realize that love should be an action verb, our relationships would be stronger and the feelings would follow suit.
How do we show love? See 1 Corinthians 13. To sum it up, Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 13:13b, “Trust steadily in God, hope unswervingly, love extravagantly. And the best of the three is love.” (MSG)
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.