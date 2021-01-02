FIEDLER: Happy New Year?

Everyone is up for a party, right?
Most people in the U.S. take New Year’s Eve as an excuse for a party well-lubricated with alcohol. Some religious people see it as an opportunity to pray, gathering together with other believers to “watch” the new year begin at midnight. And others don’t pay much attention at all to it.
So what should believers do?
Of course, any time can be a good time for prayer. This year, more people may be inclined toward praying than at any other New Year’s Eve in recent history. After COVID-19 and with its resulting impact on fellowship and work disruption, we all can let out collective cries for relief! And New Year’s just seems like a logical re-starting time to do just that!
But it’s really not the time that God set for the new year. It appears that the new year was once celebrated at the fall harvest time, around the time of Rosh Hashanah, or the Head of the Year. Jewish tradition also holds that the world was created in the fall so that Adam and Eve could benefit from the harvest.
But God changed the date for their New Year’s celebration. In Exodus 12:2, God said, “This month will mark the beginning of months for you; it is to be the first month of the year for you.” (TLV)
Which month? The month of Nissan, or Abib, in March or April, was now the beginning of the year.
That change might not mean much to most modern Americans. But the ancient Israelites would have noticed something really significant in that change. New Year was no longer focused on the past harvest.
Instead, this annual holiday now combined thanksgiving for deliverance with faithful anticipation in the coming harvest for the next year.
(If you wish to mark this year’s biblical New Year, it will occur on March 14, 2021, but God commands us to celebrate Pesach, Passover, 15 days after the new year.)
But whenever you may celebrate, consider this. God tells us in James 4:2, “You do not have because you do not ask.”
God really does want to bless you. In Luke 11:3-13, we are told that God loves to give us good gifts.
Remember, only requests in His will are going to be answered. Neither you nor I am apt to win the lottery — especially if you, like me, don’t play.
But we know we already have won biggest jackpot of all — eternal life!
And, no matter the difficulty or sorrow this year, remember the ultimate promise (Luke 18:29-30): All the sorrow will fade away in the face of the light of Yeshua!
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at beth-shalom@charter.net.