FIEDLER: Happy New Year?

Everyone is up for a party, right?

Most people in the U.S. take New Year’s Eve as an excuse for a party well-lubricated with alcohol. Some religious people see it as an opportunity to pray, gathering together with other believers to “watch” the new year begin at midnight. And others don’t pay much attention at all to it.

So what should believers do?

Of course, any time can be a good time for prayer. This year, more people may be inclined toward praying than at any other New Year’s Eve in recent history. After COVID-19 and with its resulting impact on fellowship and work disruption, we all can let out collective cries for relief! And New Year’s just seems like a logical re-starting time to do just that!

But it’s really not the time that God set for the new year. It appears that the new year was once celebrated at the fall harvest time, around the time of Rosh Hashanah, or the Head of the Year. Jewish tradition also holds that the world was created in the fall so that Adam and Eve could benefit from the harvest.

But God changed the date for their New Year’s celebration. In Exodus 12:2, God said, “This month will mark the beginning of months for you; it is to be the first month of the year for you.” (TLV)