FIEDLER: Giving thanks through the storm

No doubt Thanksgiving this week will be different from any other one we have celebrated. We may gather in much smaller groups than usual. Some of us will innovate with technology, just to have some semblance of “gathering.” And some of us may have an aching hole where a loved one had always been before.

We may even struggle to feel thankful at all.

Should we forego the holiday entirely? After all, what do we even have to be thankful for?

Looking back at the first American Thanksgiving, I imagine it would have been difficult for many of us to have celebrated then, either.

The long ocean voyage brought 102 colonists to America, but the winter was harsh enough that only about 50 colonists survived. Of those, only four women made it.

Yet even though their numbers were halved since arriving, the colonists did celebrate. They recognized that the continuance of the colony at all was evidence of God’s care, and they were thankful.

But how about us? Even though our numbers may not have been cut in half, 2020 has been an epic year for trials. Disease, unemployment, lost businesses, and loss of life has impacted most of us, if not all.