FIEDLER: Freedom

Why is this night different from all other nights?

That question will be asked tonight in innumerable households around the globe as Jews and many Christians gather to celebrate Passover.

Before getting to the answer to that question, let me give you an overview of this biblical festival.

Most people are at least somewhat familiar with the events that led up to the first Passover. The children of Israel had multiplied since Joseph had brought his father, brothers, and all of their households to Egypt.

Finally, a Pharoah arose who enslaved the Israelites. They were forced to work on making bricks. Despite cruel labor, they continued to multiply.

Pharoah then ordered their midwives to throw all the baby boys into the Nile. The midwives conspired to avoid doing that.

Numerous other events led up to a series of plagues. The Nile turning to blood, frogs, gnats, flies, cattle disease, boils on the people, fire and hail, locusts, and three days of darkness over the Egyptians (while it was light over the Israelites) would first bring Pharoah’s permission for the people and cattle to leave and have sacrifices. But as soon as the crisis let up he went back on his word and denied their permission.