FIEDLER: Freedom

Why is this night different from all other nights?
That question will be asked tonight in innumerable households around the globe as Jews and many Christians gather to celebrate Passover.
Before getting to the answer to that question, let me give you an overview of this biblical festival.
Most people are at least somewhat familiar with the events that led up to the first Passover. The children of Israel had multiplied since Joseph had brought his father, brothers, and all of their households to Egypt.
Finally, a Pharoah arose who enslaved the Israelites. They were forced to work on making bricks. Despite cruel labor, they continued to multiply.
Pharoah then ordered their midwives to throw all the baby boys into the Nile. The midwives conspired to avoid doing that.
Numerous other events led up to a series of plagues. The Nile turning to blood, frogs, gnats, flies, cattle disease, boils on the people, fire and hail, locusts, and three days of darkness over the Egyptians (while it was light over the Israelites) would first bring Pharoah’s permission for the people and cattle to leave and have sacrifices. But as soon as the crisis let up he went back on his word and denied their permission.
Finally, Adonai ordered the Israelites to kill a lamb, put its blood on the doorposts of their houses, roast and eat it, and stay inside all night. If they followed these instructions, He told them that the death angel would pass over their homes and no one would be hurt.
The Egyptians, however, lost their firstborn children and even the firstborn of their herds.
The Israelites were finally free!
Do you remember and celebrate what your ancestors did almost 4,000 years ago? Jews do because they follow God’s instructions to commemorate the Passover every year in their homes. This is the responsibility of the leader of every household. Each household is to hold a special dinner, called a Seder, every year. And in Ex. 12 there is a special, specific commandment.. 26 “Now when it happens that your children ask you, ‘What does this ceremony mean to you?’ 27 You are to say, ‘It is the sacrifice of ADONAI’s Passover, because He passed over the houses of Bnei-Yisrael in Egypt, when He struck down the Egyptians, but spared our households.’” (TLV)
In fact, the custom is to answer that question as if it happened to each of us, personally.
“This is the night that Adonai delivered me from Egypt.”
Freedom! Freedom from slavery! And when Jesus, Yeshua, came, He freely gave Himself as the Lamb of God.
Freedom! Freedom from sin! The gift of eternal life!
May you each be blessed with freedom with this Passover!
Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.