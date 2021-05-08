FIEDLER: First Love

She was blown away!

But what about us? Are we still in awe of this physical act that our Savior performed for the Israelites as a type of our spiritual salvation?

Or is it, “Oh, yeah. That again.”

In Revelation 2:4-5, our Savior reminds the church at Ephesus, “But this I have against you, that you have forsaken your first love. 5 Remember then from where you have fallen. Repent and do the deeds you did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your menorah from its place — unless you repent.” (TLV)

I was reminded of three things:

1. Each of us is commanded to take responsibility for teaching God’s truth to our households.

2. We can’t teach our children to have a precious excitement if we don’t have it ourselves.

3. Repetition is in God’s plan. In Leviticus 23 and Deuteronomy 16, He ordained a cycle of days of worship in order for us to remember!

Saturday night and Sunday, May 15-16, 2021, is Shavuot, or Pentecost, this year.

Will we teach it? Will we preach it? Will we keep it? Or will we just take note?

Let us observe this joyful day that celebrates the giving of the Holy Spirit. And may we feel and express with zeal our first love!

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.