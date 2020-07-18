Certain dates tend to lurk in our awareness more than others. I don’t know how many grade-school kids could tell you what happened on Dec. 7, 1941, but from very early childhood, I knew. That was the day the Japanese attacked Hawaii. Because both of my parents were there at the time, it has always been easy for me to “Remember Pearl Harbor”.

Another such date is just around the corner. Jews worldwide will take note of July 29-30 this year. Starting on Wednesday evening, the 29th, through until just after sunset on Thursday, the 30th, Jews will observe Tisha b’Av. Just as recognizing Pearl Harbor Day (“A Date Which Will Live in Infamy!”) as a solemn memorial, so is this day of remembrance. In fact, even more so.

What does “Tisha b’Av” mean? “Av” is the name of the month and “Tisha” means “the ninth”. The Hebrew calendar is different from the more common Gregorian calendar. So, the dates on one will not be the same year to year on the other.

So what is Tisha b’Av all about? Over the centuries — millennia, even — numerous calamities have befallen the Jewish people either on or very near to the ninth of Av. Both the first and second temples in Jerusalem were destroyed on that date. Those events were over 500 years apart! But the Jews recognized that the destruction of the temples was a result of sin, so they began commemorating it in hopes of avoiding sin leading to additional calamities.

And many other tragedies happened on that date: After leaving Egypt, the spies returned with an evil report; in 1290 A.D. and 1492 A.D., respectively, England and Spain expelled their Jews; WWI began; the AMIA bombing in Buenas Aires, Argentina in 1994 A.D. killed 85; and in 1942 A.D., the mass deportation of Jews from the Warsaw Ghetto to Treblinka began, part of the Holocaust in which over one-third of Europe’s Jews were murdered.

Egypt, Babylon, Rome, England, Spain, Argentina, Germany — just a partial list of persecutors.

This annual fast day is meant to remind us — especially all children of Abraham, by blood or by faith — that calamities fall when we stray from God.

Jeremiah 9:12-13 (MSG) puts it crystal clear: “I asked, ‘Is there anyone around bright enough to tell us what’s going on here? Anyone who has the inside story from God and can let us in on it?

“‘Why is the country wasted?

“‘Why no travelers in this desert?’”

God’s answer: “Because they abandoned my plain teaching. They wouldn’t listen to anything I said, refused to live the way I told them to.”

There’s no mystery. Want peace and prosperity? Do what God says.

Susan Fiedler has served as co-pastor of congregation Beth Shalom. She can be emailed at bethshalom@charter.net.

