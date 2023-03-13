"For just as the sufferings of Christ are abundant for us, so also our consolation is abundant through Christ." — 2 Corinthians 1:5

Christianity Today (a Christian resource magazine started by Billy Graham in 1956) ran an eye-opening article on November 23, 2022, entitled, “A clergy mental health crisis: The stress of the past few years has brought many to the breaking point.” The article begins by outlining the story of Rev. David Peters, and Episcopal priest as well as an enlisted marine who later served as an army chaplain in Iraq. Peters’ resume suggests anything but weakness.

However, as Peters shares his story, weakness and brokenness shines through. He was in the middle of a church plant when the pandemic hit. He did his best to keep things going, getting online options up and running and trying to care for the congregation and a family who lived 60 miles away. The more Peters poured himself out, the less flowed into him. Eventually, Peters found himself empty, isolated, lonely and filling the well with anything to bring him comfort.

Then the diagnosis came. After battling illness, he submitted himself to an elastography to test his liver function. The result of the test was that he was in the stage right before “cirrhosis and fibrosis of the liver.” There is good news in this story; please, go online and read it. Despite all the turmoil and pain, it was Peters’ faith that brought him through.

If I have a point, it is this: while we might not want to admit it, we have all suffered over the past three years. The pandemic was unlike anything any of us have experienced in our lifetimes. Though we have all suffered, it has been caregivers like clergy, nurses, doctors, chaplains, first-responders, and the like who have suffered a unique wound. Given I am writing as a member of the clergy, this might sound like special pleading. Please don’t read my words this way.

Instead, consider Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians, a letter that has become one of my favorites over the past three years. Written in the midst of a likely imprisonment in Ephesus that took Paul beyond the breaking point, he reminds us that suffering (not its denial) isn’t just a small part of union with Christ, abundant suffering is par for the course. In my opinion, anyone trying to sell you a shake-and-bake version of Christian happiness and fulfillment hasn’t bothered to read their Bible.

However, there is hope. Most importantly, there is help. As Paul reminds us, as we share in Christ’s sufferings, we also receive the consolation of his presence. This is His promise in John 15:26, that he would send the Advocate, the Comforter, the Holy Spirit. We are never alone, and we need not suffer more silence. And it is this same Spirit that calls us to share this consolation with others.