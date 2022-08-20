WEDDINGTON | Divisions among us

1 Corinthians 1:10 "Now I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you be in agreement and that there be no divisions among you but that you be knit together in the same mind and the same purpose.” — 1 Corinthians 1:10

I recently returned from a 10-day mission trip to the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana. And yes, before you ask, those we met with insisted we use the term “Indian,” so that is what I will use in this article. It was really a time of great blessing for me personally, as I got to take my son along with me before he departs for his freshman year in college.

I was also blessed to take four others from our church who wanted to join in the work at hand. We set out to help a fellow believer who is a pastor and member of the Assiniboine (Nakota) tribe who reside there. Every year, he sets up a tent to distribute water and coffee at the tribe’s annual powwow, and has a team of volunteers (like us) pick up trash. In the act of serving, opportunities are opened up for us to share our faith with those who ask why we are doing what we do. Again, I was truly blessed to take part.

However, the more interesting part of the journey was the 2.5 day journey up there and back. All six of us were stuck in a van together, trying our best to make the most of an uncomfortable journey. In the total of five days we spent in the vehicle, it was interesting to overhear the random political topics that would come up. I knew for a fact not everyone in the car shared the same view of politics, and when, for example, the news broke about the FBI search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, I was sure the dam would break at any moment.

But it didn’t. Sure, it was clear that there were disagreements over serious matters which people of good conscience will not see eye-to-eye, but those differences were backgrounded by our common identity. We love Christ, and we wanted to serve in his name. We were going to meet members of the family, so to speak, from a different place and a completely alien culture to our own. In other words, our common love overshadowed the divisions so easily sowed in our culture and media landscape today.

I was heartened by what I saw in the car, and on the mission trip. Despite the nay-sayers, I believe it is possible to be a believer, a person of conscience with which others disagree, and to also be neighborly. I believe what knits us together is stronger than what threatens to pull us apart.