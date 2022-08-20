 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Saturday Sermon

WEDDINGTON | Divisions among us

  • Updated
  • 0
Weddington, The Rev. Samuel.jpeg

The Rev. Samuel Weddington | Saturday Sermon

I recently returned from a 10-day mission trip to the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana. And yes, before you ask, those we met with insisted we use the term “Indian,” so that is what I will use in this article. It was really a time of great blessing for me personally, as I got to take my son along with me before he departs for his freshman year in college.

I was also blessed to take four others from our church who wanted to join in the work at hand. We set out to help a fellow believer who is a pastor and member of the Assiniboine (Nakota) tribe who reside there. Every year, he sets up a tent to distribute water and coffee at the tribe’s annual powwow, and has a team of volunteers (like us) pick up trash. In the act of serving, opportunities are opened up for us to share our faith with those who ask why we are doing what we do. Again, I was truly blessed to take part.

People are also reading…

However, the more interesting part of the journey was the 2.5 day journey up there and back. All six of us were stuck in a van together, trying our best to make the most of an uncomfortable journey. In the total of five days we spent in the vehicle, it was interesting to overhear the random political topics that would come up. I knew for a fact not everyone in the car shared the same view of politics, and when, for example, the news broke about the FBI search of former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, I was sure the dam would break at any moment.

But it didn’t. Sure, it was clear that there were disagreements over serious matters which people of good conscience will not see eye-to-eye, but those differences were backgrounded by our common identity. We love Christ, and we wanted to serve in his name. We were going to meet members of the family, so to speak, from a different place and a completely alien culture to our own. In other words, our common love overshadowed the divisions so easily sowed in our culture and media landscape today.

I was heartened by what I saw in the car, and on the mission trip. Despite the nay-sayers, I believe it is possible to be a believer, a person of conscience with which others disagree, and to also be neighborly. I believe what knits us together is stronger than what threatens to pull us apart.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FIEDLER | An unexpected journey

FIEDLER | An unexpected journey

Have you ever headed off on a journey with no idea of its length, the landmarks, or even how you’ll manage along the way? None of us know the details of our trip, either. But take comfort! Abraham showed the way. So we know Who to trust!

HOLLAND | God has a wonderful plan for you

HOLLAND | God has a wonderful plan for you

God loves you. Sometimes people feel that no one cares, but this is not true. Jesus proved how much he loved you when he gave his life for you. How much more can he do than to die and come back from the dead so that you can enjoy a relationship with him and have eternal life?

NOPHLIN | The yes guy, the people pleaser

NOPHLIN | The yes guy, the people pleaser

The personal priority of every child of God must be, to seek the approval of God, regardless of how men respond to our preaching and practice. God sees a person who wants to please others rather than Him. Pleasing God is mandatory. Pleasing other people is optional. 

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts