WEDDINGTON | Comfort

I have said this to you so that in me you may have peace. In the world you face persecution, but take courage: I have conquered the world! — John 16:33

I am writing this on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. By the time you read this, the political die will have been cast, from local elections all the way up to national ones. I don’t have a clear idea of how things will turn out. I guess that’s the thing about human life: “[W]e both step and do not step in the same rivers. We are and are not,” as the great philosopher Heraclitus once mused. Everything is change.

However, that hasn’t kept me from noticing the increased anxiety among congregants and neighbors. Judging by my social media feed and the few headlines I’ve read, everyone seems convinced that the world is falling apart. Some long for an easier time, a phantom of the past we are convinced was sensible. Others look toward the horizon, and they hope that when the dust settles, there might remain some scrap of a world worth salvaging.

I get it, I do. Lord knows, I’ve carried the baggage of my own worries. I, too, wonder what kind of world my children and grandchildren will inherit. I hear the drums of war and disaster being sounded, and I pray for peace. Even here in tiny Bristol, we have to contend with major questions about the landfill, affordable housing, transitional housing, and what we can do to address the problem of the homeless and poor.

In the midst of this, I want only to say two things. One is a hard truth, and the other a consolation. The hard truth first: there are no easy solutions. Though you may be listening to folks trying to sell you an easy, five-point plan to fix the world, don’t fall for snake oil salesmen. The world has always been a complicated place, filled with complicated people who seldom agree. At best, human life, in my experience, is learning to negotiate that fine line between the livable and the ruinous. Speaking for myself (a middle-aged, Gen X guy not far from Millennials), I don’t have a memory of a bygone, golden age. As an American, I only know that I have rarely missed a meal, and I have benefited from a society that has afforded me great opportunities. For this, I am grateful.

Now the consolation: we were always promised troubles and persecution. Jesus, in this reading from John 16, is preparing his disciples for his coming trial, torture, and execution. The road ahead of them will be hard, and like us, they will wonder about God’s purposes amid the brokenness of life. However, as Jesus reminds us, He has overcome the world. He, alone, is the victor. He, alone, is the expression of God’s sovereign will.

And here is where I would have you, neighbor, take your consolation. The election was never convened that could thwart the sovereign will of God. No historical event, for good or ill, can keep us from the love of God in the Son who came into the world, not to condemn it, but so that through Him it might be saved.

If you think about it, not only is this comforting, it is empowering. People who aren’t afraid but are instead convinced of the good, redeeming purposes of a God who loves them are free. We are free to love. We have been set free, as Paul reminds us in Galatians, for freedom (5:1). We are free to choose to be a comfort. We are equally free to pray condemnation down on a world we struggle to understand. My prayer is that we will all have the courage to face the future that God is forging in the conviction that faith, hope, and love will overcome.