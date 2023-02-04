“Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and the sin that clings so closely, and let us run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith...” — Hebrews 12:1-2

What do St. Mark, Tertullian, Augustine, Athanasius, Cyprian, and Antony of the Desert share in common? If you are a Christian who believes in the Trinity, substitutionary atonement, bodily resurrection, and many other orthodox doctrines of the church, then the first thing they hold in common is the debt of gratitude we owe them.

Most Christian will recognize Mark as the writer of his Gospel giving us our earliest account of the life of Jesus. It was Tertullian in the 3rd century who laid the foundation of the doctrine of the three persons, one substance of the Trinitarian Godhead. Athanasius built on this, as well as laying out a beautiful case that Christ was our substitute. Augustine explored the nature of the divine fellowship of Father, Son, and Spirit, and was also the catalyst for later reformers like Luther and Calvin. Cyprian, the great church father, built up the church and kept it together despite the threat of schism and persecution under the Emperor Valerian. Antony of the Desert, that great spiritual pioneer, helped us to understand that the vanity of our lives now pales in comparison to what God has in store for us.

But beyond being faithful expositors of the Word of God, these faithful believers also shared something else in common: they were all African. St. Mark, the writer of the Gospel, founded the church in Alexandria, Egypt. Athanasius and Antony hailed from Alexandria as well. Tertullian, Cyprian, and Augustine would come from the area of Carthage. Each of these African church fathers laid a groundwork we often take for granted. Yet, without them, the church might have succumbed to schism, persecution, and grave heresies.

There is more I could say on this subject, and others I could point to like Origen, but you get the point. Every Christian around the world owes an enormous debt to these servants of God. God’s grace abounded in them, strengthening the work of helping to build a common story of faith from which we still reap benefits. They, like those listed in Hebrews 11, are part of that cloud of witnesses spoken of in Hebrews 12, faithful because they point us to Jesus Christ.

February is Black History month. We will take time to remember the contributions of our brothers and sisters who hailed from the continent of Africa; we owe them an enormous debt. This recognition isn’t a revisionism often hauled out to frighten us into knee-jerk reactions. Instead, as seen in the story of the great fathers of the church, we are taking time to reflect on our shared story.

We share a past, all of us – white, black, and every shade between. Some of that story is very broken, but not all of it. The story of the contributions of our African and African-American brothers and sisters is also one to be celebrated. Thank God for that story. Thank God that together, we can all point toward Christ, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith, and of the human race itself, regardless of ethnicity.