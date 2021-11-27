The Rev. William Reid and his congregation at New Hope take seriously Christ’s admonition to feed the hungry and poor

BRISTOL, Va. — The Rev. William Reid wheeled his red Ford Expedition throughout downtown Bristol early Tuesday afternoon.
The inside of Reid’s SUV smelled like Mama’s kitchen. Warm food, spaghetti on this day, packaged in Styrofoam containers, filled Reid’s vehicle.
Every Tuesday, members of New Hope Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, deliver freshly prepared food to people in need. Established about four months ago, the feeding ministry prepares and gives out about 125 meals every week.
“We’re working together to feed the hungry and homeless in this community,” said Reid, pastor of New Hope Baptist. “And there are people with jobs who are hungry, so we feed them, too.”
Reid’s wife, Sylvia Reid, said citizens they serve typically exist well within view of those who visit downtown Bristol. They’re white. They’re black. They’re human beings in need.
“A lot of them are in the parks,” said Sylvia Reid, seated near the kitchen inside New Hope Baptist on a recent Thursday afternoon. “We’re called to help people.”
New Hope’s feeding ministry helps dozens of people each Tuesday. Some drop by the church; others wait for the Rev. Reid to come to them.
“We go into alleys, we go into backstreets,” the Rev. Reid said. “People ask me, ‘Are you scared?’ No, I’m not scared. I’m bringing salvation. It’s deliverance.”
On Tuesday morning, women of New Hope, including Evelyn Mabry and Carolyn Burks, gathered in the church’s basement kitchen. Mabry cooked spaghetti with abundant meat sauce. In addition, each meal contained salad and salad dressing, a roll, a cup of fruit and utensils.
“All of our food is hot food,” said Burks. “If you are going to give someone food, give them something fresh and cooked.”
Cheryl Brown helped to pack the meals on Tuesday, each of which was stacked in a box and loaded into the back of the Rev. Reid’s Ford.
“It’s very rewarding for me; I like to help people,” said Brown. “I won’t give food to anyone that I wouldn’t eat.”
Shortly before noon, the Rev. Reid climbed aboard his Ford. Meals in the back, he wheeled throughout downtown Bristol in search of people in need of food.
“We’re going to Moore and Mary streets,” he said after several residential stops. “People will be waiting for a meal.”
Sure enough, five or six people, swaddled in winter coats and hats, waved upon Reid’s approach. Reid bounded from the driver’s seat, opened his SUV’s rear hatch, and people gathered near him.
“Hello, Rev. Reid!” said one person. “What do you have today?”
“We’ve got plenty,” the Rev. Reid said.
“It sure is cold,” a man commented.
“Miss D, how are you doing?” the Rev. Reid asked.
“It’s getting colder,” she said.
Frank Sinatra sang “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” on the radio inside Reid’s ride. Moments later, Reid saw two men on Cumberland Street, near Blackbird Bakery. Down went his window, out went his head.
“Hey!” Reid said. “You guys want a hot spaghetti meal?
They did. Reid hopped out, retrieved two meals and spoke with the men.
“I’ve been praying,” said one of the men.
“He’s going home,” Reid, who fought back tears, said when back inside his vehicle. “He’s going home tonight. His family welcomed him back. That touches me, yes, sir.”
Moments later, Reid spotted a man in rags, sitting on the back porch of a church. The man’s bare leg could be seen protruding from what remained of his pants.
“You hungry?” Reid said.
The man raised an arm.
“He said ‘thank you,’” Reid said.
Near the Bristol Sign, Reid encountered a man and woman, walking. Down slid Reid’s window.
“Are y’all homeless?” Reid said.
“Yeah,” came the reply. “We’re trying to make our way back to Georgia.”
Reid left each of them with a meal and a care bag that included new socks, soap and a range of toiletries.
Multiple passages in the Bible directly reference either feeding the poor or hungry. Among them, Isaiah 58:7 instructs people to “share your food with the hungry …” They’re words abided by folks in New Hope’s feeding ministry.
“Try God. Give back,” said Evelyn Mabry, who wore an Aretha Franklin T-shirt. “Every day I can give to somebody, I’m blessed.”
Imagine the plight. According to proximity, they are your neighbors. According to Scripture, they are your brothers and sisters. With each new day’s sunrise, they wonder from whence and from whom their next meal will come. Sometimes they eat. Sometimes they do not eat.
“If this group had the resources, they could feed this entire city,” the Rev. Reid said.
By the time Reid drove alongside Cumberland Square Park on Lee Street, the meals were nearly gone. Suddenly, he spied two men walking in the park. Down eased his window.
Weeping willows wept in the cool breeze of the park. Nearby flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the American stars and stripes waved in the wind as the two men walked along Lee Street, heads not so down as before, warm meals in hand.
Thanksgiving lives all the year round.
“When the day is done, people have eaten,” the Rev. Reid said. “This is what Christ asked us to do.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.