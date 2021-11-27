The Rev. William Reid and his congregation at New Hope take seriously Christ’s admonition to feed the hungry and poor

“Are y’all homeless?” Reid said.

“Yeah,” came the reply. “We’re trying to make our way back to Georgia.”

Reid left each of them with a meal and a care bag that included new socks, soap and a range of toiletries.

Multiple passages in the Bible directly reference either feeding the poor or hungry. Among them, Isaiah 58:7 instructs people to “share your food with the hungry …” They’re words abided by folks in New Hope’s feeding ministry.

“Try God. Give back,” said Evelyn Mabry, who wore an Aretha Franklin T-shirt. “Every day I can give to somebody, I’m blessed.”

Imagine the plight. According to proximity, they are your neighbors. According to Scripture, they are your brothers and sisters. With each new day’s sunrise, they wonder from whence and from whom their next meal will come. Sometimes they eat. Sometimes they do not eat.

“If this group had the resources, they could feed this entire city,” the Rev. Reid said.

By the time Reid drove alongside Cumberland Square Park on Lee Street, the meals were nearly gone. Suddenly, he spied two men walking in the park. Down eased his window.