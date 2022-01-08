The new year can be a time of strengthening hope even for the discouraged, weakened and weary

God, Cook said, is not simply the way; he’s always been the route and the way to hope today, hope tomorrow, and hope eternal. Faith in God does not simply wash away one’s worries and woes, but when challenged — as during the ongoing pandemic, life’s provocations may seem somewhat less insurmountable when one truly embodies hope.

“As believers,” Cook said, “we have a blessed hope. We have a glorious hope. We think the Lord is coming, so that is hope. We always think there’s going to be a better day.”

So as the pages of the new year’s first week turn to the next and then the following weeks and months go by, hope does not have to fade with them. Quite the contrary. As time passes, hope can strengthen, even among the weakened and weary.

Look up. Look around. Look inward. Look beyond. To seek hope, to find hope, to embody hope provides comfort and belief that while today may seem harsh, as Cook said, better days are on the way.

“Hope is here. We either see it or we don’t,” Gray said. “I think God is present in this reality. God is with us. God’s presence is reality in this world.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.