The new year can be a time of strengthening hope even for the discouraged, weakened and weary

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A new year can represent clean slates, fresh opportunities to begin again. Hope eternal strides alongside.
Right?
Yet COVID-19 remains. Its range of tentacles strangles significant portions of the public. From human beings’ health to ways in which we live, societal alteration as a result of the pandemic continues. Inflation’s up, optimism down. Crime? Always present. Politics? Gee whiz.
So, where’s the hope in a new year amid challenging times?
“Man, where’s the hope?” said Dan Gray, associate pastor of contemporary worship at Pleasant View United Methodist Church in Abingdon. “My hope is in God. It’s a Sunday school answer, but Jesus is the answer to the world’s problems.”
Psalms 31:24 echoes Gray’s point. It instructs: “Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.”
“I think it’s easier than ever before to attain hope,” said the Rev. William Leon Ward, pastor of Hood Memorial AME Zion Church in Bristol, Virginia. “You can’t appreciate sunshine until you’ve had rain. We’re yearning for hope. We’re looking for hope now.”
In other words, if one seeks God, one can find God. Multiple passages in the Bible, including 1 Chronicles 28:9, relay that message.
“Yes,” Gray said, “Jesus said if you seek you shall find. God is here. God is the permanent reality.”
Hope’s challenge of late centers on the worldwide pandemic. When COVID-19 took root and spread in early 2020, it’s perhaps safe to assume that few people thought it would last more than a handful of months.
As the pandemic ebbed and flowed, so too undulated much of the public. Just when it seemed that the pandemic had reached its zenith and begun to diminish, multiple times, it rebounded to strike viper-like again. Meanwhile, the nation’s economy seems trapped in an ever-widening bout of inflation. Politics? Elections? Crazier than ever.
For some, hope may seem under siege.
“The Bible said, if the foundations be destroyed, what can the faithful do?” said Austin Cook, pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. “We can pray. We can hope.”
But we’ve breached 2022, and the specter of COVID remains. Likewise, inflation.
“It’s Jesus yesterday, today, and forever,” Cook said. “Whether sunshine or snow, God never changes.”
Faith’s one key to hope. Particularly when challenged — during times of political strife, societal upheaval, personal disruptions or just plain general confusion, faith can provide a bridge to cross until better days and times occur.
“Maybe there is something with this faith and hope thing that will pull us through,” Ward said. “Hope and faith are the answer. It’s what we need to hold onto.”
Hopeful or hopeless, godly or godless, 2022 envelopes the populace. No one argues the arrival of the new year. During times of escalating prices, questionable job security, and reams of societal strife, perhaps millions of people fail to grasp that hope and God remain available.
Regardless, safe to say that some people place their hope in the stock market. Others direct hope to sports gambling, interpersonal relationships, work, play, entertainment — the list goes onward.
“I think we all have placed hope in something,” Gray said. “Think about life without hope. How do you get through emotional trauma without hope? But what do you place hope in? Do you place hope in the stock market? Well, that’s fickle. Who do you place hope in? To me, that’s essential.”
God?
“These things we put hope in can change,” Gray said. “Jesus doesn’t change.”
God, according to the Bible, is hope.
“Absolutely,” Ward said. “Everybody needs it now. You can’t do anything without hope, without God. You can’t go through life without God. I certainly don’t know life without God. I would go crazy without faith, hope, and God.”
God, Cook said, is not simply the way; he’s always been the route and the way to hope today, hope tomorrow, and hope eternal. Faith in God does not simply wash away one’s worries and woes, but when challenged — as during the ongoing pandemic, life’s provocations may seem somewhat less insurmountable when one truly embodies hope.
“As believers,” Cook said, “we have a blessed hope. We have a glorious hope. We think the Lord is coming, so that is hope. We always think there’s going to be a better day.”
So as the pages of the new year’s first week turn to the next and then the following weeks and months go by, hope does not have to fade with them. Quite the contrary. As time passes, hope can strengthen, even among the weakened and weary.
Look up. Look around. Look inward. Look beyond. To seek hope, to find hope, to embody hope provides comfort and belief that while today may seem harsh, as Cook said, better days are on the way.
“Hope is here. We either see it or we don’t,” Gray said. “I think God is present in this reality. God is with us. God’s presence is reality in this world.”
