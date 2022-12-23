The light that shines in the darkness has come

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.

—John 1:5

As many in my congregation know, Christmas isn’t exactly my favorite time of the year.

Part of it, I think, is the hectic schedule of all ministers in December. There’s also all the pageantry we foist upon the celebration of the birth of our Savior, Jesus, that often has little to do with God becoming one of us. However, the biggest part of why this season is hard for me, personally speaking, is that Christmas forces us to confront the disparity between what we believe and the facts on the ground.

What do I mean by disparity, you might ask? It’s simply this: yes, we believe God became one of us, loved us, carried our burdens, guilt, and shame, made an end to sin, was raised, ascended, is seated at the right hand of the Father, and will come again. But when we look around at the world and the mess it has made of itself, does our everyday reality reflect this greatest story ever told? In other words, does the world look differently in light of the fact, as John tells us in John 1:14, that “the Word became flesh and tabernacled among us?”

Christmas after Christmas, the answer I keep coming back to has little to do with tinsel and well-wrapped gifts. Instead, the answer that I, that we need to hear is found in verse 5 of John chapter 1: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” Yes, the world is still broken. Yes, we still pursue our mad march towards destruction. Yes, the night is long, and the dark is deep.

Yet, at the heart of Christmas, at the heart of our faith, at the heart of our proclamation is this shared song of defiance: God has come into the world! Immanuel, God with us, has not left us in the trenches. The light of the Lord Jesus Christ continues to shine in the darkness, and the sure promise that we have in this gift is that the dark will never and can never overcome his love.

So, pull your loved ones close. Wrap yourselves in the memories of Christmas past. But most importantly, clothe yourselves in hope. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it. Thanks be to God!