We had to get away — we just had to. Sammie and I love to travel, and we had not been able to get more than a hundred miles from home in over three months. It was all because of pain in my back, hip, knee — okay let's face it, I'm just falling apart! Anyway, my doctor — make that doctors, plural — said a trip to Williamsburg would be good for my leg and Sammie's mental health. We just needed to stop every hour, get out of the car, and walk around a little, so I could still walk once we got to Williamsburg.

From the age of 4, I grew up on a farm in Western Kentucky and, with the exception of a Scout trip to New Mexico, I had not been farther from home than Nashville and Lexington until I was in college.

It was different with Sammie. Her dad was a salesman with much of the South and the Midwest in his territory. His roots were in coastal North Carolina, but the family had lived in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Michigan — in addition to North Carolina — when Sammie was growing up. Some years Pop Johnnie traveled more than a hundred thousand miles on business and still took the family on vacations to the beach. When I married into the Newsome family I was told, "Join the Newsomes and see the world." I soon learned to enjoy "seeing the world." We've spent a lot of time together in a lot of places. We both love it.

So I was glad to get checked in at the Historic Powhatan Resort. We've stayed here many times. Due to a slight glitch in our reservation, we had to switch from an upstairs to a ground floor unit. I was certainly concerned about carrying luggage upstairs. We're getting away because of a bad leg, right?

As we moved in, Sammie carried more than her share of our stuff. It's a two bedroom, so for now we unloaded most of our things in the spare bedroom. Imagine my surprise when I opened the closet door in the extra bedroom to hang up a shirt and there were a few pieces of clothing already hanging on the rack.

"Honey! Guess what! They changed our unit, but it looks like someone left some of their stuff. A couple of items still have the price tag on them."

With a snicker Sammie responded from the other room, "Uh, that's my stuff. I already hung up some things in there. Those are pieces I bought some time back but just haven't worn yet."

Well, hopefully we will get enough rest these next few days to clear our minds. We've already seen our friends, Dan and Carla, at the Old Chickahominy House. Our daughter and her family from Petersburg are meeting us for dinner this evening and Sammie's sister and brother-in-law from North Carolina are coming up tomorrow for a couple of days. This morning at breakfast we noticed several parties prayed before they ate and two gentlemen near us were having a discussion about scripture and their faith.

It's so good to get away for a few days. Being able to relax between doctor visits is a blessing in itself, but when you add to that a few meals at some of our favorite eating places in this area. Yummy! Of course being with friends and loved ones is the best part.

Getting away like this is just a small example of what heaven must be like. Having a great reunion with family and friends. Being able to relax and enjoy ourselves. Feasting at the table, like the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. But the greatest thing about Heaven will be to be in the Presence of Jesus. To sing praises to Him for eternity and share that blessed time with the family of God.

Jesus made my reservation. Be sure He made yours. there will be no confusion in the reservation process there. When I get there I'm gonna walk, run, jump and dance on streets of gold — and there will be no pain.