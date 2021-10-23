PLAYL | Watching a group of Predator hopefuls

The GPS on my phone led Sammie and me straight to Chester Skateland in Chester, Virginia, somewhere between Richmond and Petersburg. As we pulled into the parking lot, my mind wandered back to the last time we had visited a skating rink.

It had been many years ago, when our daughters were between the ages that some of our grandkids are now. The skating rink behind the old K-Mart in Bristol was almost as popular as the bowling alley across town ... back then.

We quit taking the girls and sold their skates in a yard sale after our youngest daughter, Stacia, broke her arm — a second time — while skating. She had actually fallen while skating on the sidewalk in front of our house, but trying to run with wheels on their feet — anywhere — suddenly seemed like a bad idea.

That was many years ago, but it wasn’t nearly so long ago as my childhood memories of a skating rink in western Kentucky. Many a Friday night, when I was in fifth and sixth grade, a group of us loaded up in my parents’ station wagon and my mother drove us 11 miles north on US 41 to the skating rink in Slaughters, Kentucky. There we would rent a pair of skates and hold hands while trying to make it all the way around without falling.