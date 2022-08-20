PLAYL | Two of my least favorite words: ‘Good-bye’

“Good-bye.” I really hate those two words. At least most of the time. There are exceptions, of course, times I want to say, “Don’t forget to close the door on your way out ...” but generally I do not like good-byes.

Our 5-year-old boxer, Sophie, is just like me. When we drop her off for boarding at Animal Medical Clinic, she is so excited to see her friends that she wags all over, but she ignores me. No good-byes. Same when I pick her up. Glad to see me. No good-byes for them. She loves “hello” avoids “good-bye.”

Dear friends from our church in Mountain City are in the process of a move to Colorado — close to their sons. Last Sunday we had to say our good-byes to Dee and Val. Sammie and I hated those farewells. In the past few months we have grown to love and appreciate them so much and they are such an integral part of our church fellowship. We are still working on a contract for return visits.

In my mind, though, there is something much worse than expressing those parting greetings with those we love and that is NOT getting to tell them good-bye. When the opportunity to tell someone how much they mean to us, how much we love them, how much we’ll miss them has eluded us and they are gone...what a tragedy.

Casting Crowns, the Christian singing group, recorded a song called “Scars in Heaven.” It begins with the words, “If I had only known the last time would be the last time ...”

When that song comes on the radio, Sammie and I change stations, or just turn it off. If we listen to the song, tears blur our vision making it dangerous for us to be behind the wheel. But it’s a great song and I would encourage you to listen to it. Listen carefully.

Katie Grace still cries when she thinks about Woodrow. Woodrow was a sweet little dog that was very old when he died — about a year ago — and K.G. had not seen him for a while when he finally passed. Shannon found K.G. crying a few weeks ago, and when her mom questioned her tears she said, “I miss Woodrow...” then she mentioned some other animals she missed and added, “I mostly miss Woodrow, ‘cause I didn’t get a chance to tell him ‘good-bye’.”

Neither of us knew the last time we talked to our mothers would be the last time, but Sammie and I and our children all wish we had one more chance to tell them we love them. We would give anything for just a moment with them, to express our appreciation for pouring out their lives for us, to thank them for all they did.

When my dear friend, The Reverend Dr. W.A. Johnson, passed away, recently, following a short illness, I missed the chance to tell him “good-bye.” I deeply regret not knowing he was in the hospital. W.A. was a dear friend for many years. He surely knew that I, along with hundreds of others, looked up to him with deep respect. I thank God for his life and his contribution to our world. I wish I could have told him that, again, though.

My friend, Jerry Adamson, taught me years ago that we should always say, “Bye for now.” That’s because our farewell greetings don’t have to be permanent. Through faith in Christ and thanks to God’s amazing grace, we have the hope of being together, someday, for eternity, with our Savior.

Good-byes are sad and often leave scars on our hearts, but the good news is that — like the song by Casting Crowns says — the only scars in heaven are in the hands of the One who holds our loved ones now and will one day hold us.