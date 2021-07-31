PLAYL: Transformed by a 4-year-old princess

A couple months after Hurricane Katrina took the lives of 1,800 people and changed the lives of millions of others, a carload of men from Bristol and Kingsport made the 700 mile trek to New Orleans. T.J. Hutson and I were two of those men. It took us between 10 and 11 hours to complete the journey.

Crossing Lake Pontchartrain and entering the city, we immediately noticed that one side of the highway was in total darkness. After several weeks, power had yet to be restored to large areas of Orleans and surrounding parishes. As representatives of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team our purpose in going was to spread the light of Christ to as many of the hurting people there as possible in a few days.

Many of the people we met and ministered to were first responders, men and women who had suffered great loss, as had the whole population, and were also suffering PTSD from their “battle fatigue.” One of the officers from the NOPD that we established a lasting relationship with was Sgt. Rudolph Thomas.

“The Storm” that caused $125 billion in damage occurred in 2005, but places along the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast still bear the scars from that Category 5 hurricane to this day. My friendship with Sgt. Thomas has also lasted to this day.