PLAYL: Transformed by a 4-year-old princess

A couple months after Hurricane Katrina took the lives of 1,800 people and changed the lives of millions of others, a carload of men from Bristol and Kingsport made the 700 mile trek to New Orleans. T.J. Hutson and I were two of those men. It took us between 10 and 11 hours to complete the journey.
Crossing Lake Pontchartrain and entering the city, we immediately noticed that one side of the highway was in total darkness. After several weeks, power had yet to be restored to large areas of Orleans and surrounding parishes. As representatives of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team our purpose in going was to spread the light of Christ to as many of the hurting people there as possible in a few days.
Many of the people we met and ministered to were first responders, men and women who had suffered great loss, as had the whole population, and were also suffering PTSD from their “battle fatigue.” One of the officers from the NOPD that we established a lasting relationship with was Sgt. Rudolph Thomas.
“The Storm” that caused $125 billion in damage occurred in 2005, but places along the Mississippi and Louisiana Gulf Coast still bear the scars from that Category 5 hurricane to this day. My friendship with Sgt. Thomas has also lasted to this day.
A few days ago, Sammie and I drove down to Sevierville where Rudolph was vacationing with family. Included in the family vacationing near Dollywood were his daughter, Dr. Arieal Felix, her husband, Dayo, and their daughter, Melanie. They live in Alcoa, Tennessee. Arieal was a teenager when Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast. Melanie is 4 and so stinking cute, like all of Rudolph’s grandkids, like all grandchildren.
When we arrived at the cabin in the mountains, we got to meet the members of the clan that had gotten together there, including a daughter-in-law and more grandchildren. Melanie, “Mel-Mel” her daddy calls her, was dressed in a princess dress and wielding a wand of glass diamonds with a large star on the business end of the stick.
It didn’t take long for Mel-Mel to explain everything to us. She wasn’t a bit bashful and — I think I already said this — she was so stinking cute. She explained that, with the wand, she could change us into whatever she chose. Then she aimed the wand at me with a mischievious look.
“Okay!” I said, playing along, “What did you change me into?”
She paused, briefly, then answered, emphatically, “A frog!”
“Ribbit! Ribbit!” I replied. “I can still talk, but sometimes I talk like a frog.”
“So what are you gonna change her into?” I asked, finger pointing at my wife.
Princess Melanie pointed the wand and responded, “Oh, she’s the Queen!”
“Oh Melanie! I knew I loved you!” gushed Queen Sammie.
What fun we had that afternoon, eating spaghetti and meatballs prepared by the retired police sergeant and playing magic princess with his granddaughter.
Of course transforming someone by waving a wand is all a fairy tale, but there is someone who can bring a transformation to our lives by his grace and through our faith and prayers. His name is Jesus. When He is in our lives, things are different.
“If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. ... The old is gone and everything’s new,” said Paul to the church at Corinth.
I may look the same. Unfortunately, I sometimes speak and act the same like the old me. But as a child of the King, I’ve been changed. My heart is that of a Prince, even though I used to be a frog.
