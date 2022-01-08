PLAYL | ’Tis better to give than to receive any time of year

So let me interrupt myself and tell you about Christmas with the rest of the family. As usual, it was hectic and fun. There were packages all over our den and everyone got to rip open some treasures and empty their stockings. In the midst of it all, Katie Grace announced that she had something for everyone.

Usually the grandkids do not get presents for everybody, but this year K.G. decided she wanted to buy a gift for all 17 of us. So, with Shannon’s help, she made a list of family members and ideas for gifts. Then she and her mom visited the Dollar Tree before the price increase to a buck and a quarter. There she personally chose gifts for her mom and dad, aunts and uncles and cousins, and Nahnee and Papa. The ladies got Christmas platters. The boys got socks. Annabelle got nail polish and hair clips. The men got gaudy, sparkly, Christmas ties. I love mine, and K.G. got more pleasure from giving those little gifts than from all the things she received from parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents.