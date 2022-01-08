PLAYL | ’Tis better to give than to receive any time of year

It is more blessed to give than to receive! How do we know that? Because Jesus said so. That’s enough proof, but I can give you a couple of examples from Christmas (recently) past that offer supporting evidence.
As a typical Papa, Grandpa, Papaw — whatever — I am very proud of all my grandchildren, especially my two granddaughters. Nahnee and I were extremely proud of their unselfish attitudes this past Christmas.
Let me preface my stories with a clarification. Receiving ain’t too shabby, either. All of our children and grandchildren enjoy the excitement of getting stuff. I must confess, I thoroughly enjoy the “Alexa” Sammie got me, and so does she. Now, if either of us is home alone we still have someone to talk to ... and she is so smart and talented, too.
But back to the granddaughters.
Our son-in-law, Gilbert Nash, had to work on Christmas, and they also needed to visit his dad, so the Nashes came to Bristol a couple of weeks early to celebrate Christmas.
You may or may not know this, but kids nowadays from 8 to 16 really like to get gift cards for Christmas. So as part of their Christmas, we gave all seven of our grands a gift card, or two, and the Nash kids got their gift cards to Target a little earlier than K.G. and the Playl boys.
So let me interrupt myself and tell you about Christmas with the rest of the family. As usual, it was hectic and fun. There were packages all over our den and everyone got to rip open some treasures and empty their stockings. In the midst of it all, Katie Grace announced that she had something for everyone.
Usually the grandkids do not get presents for everybody, but this year K.G. decided she wanted to buy a gift for all 17 of us. So, with Shannon’s help, she made a list of family members and ideas for gifts. Then she and her mom visited the Dollar Tree before the price increase to a buck and a quarter. There she personally chose gifts for her mom and dad, aunts and uncles and cousins, and Nahnee and Papa. The ladies got Christmas platters. The boys got socks. Annabelle got nail polish and hair clips. The men got gaudy, sparkly, Christmas ties. I love mine, and K.G. got more pleasure from giving those little gifts than from all the things she received from parents, aunts and uncles and grandparents.
As stated earlier, the Nashes were not present when those presents were presented, so after New Year’s, Nahnee and I went to Petersburg to watch the boys play roller hockey and have lunch together. That was when K.G.’s goodies made it to the Nashes. It was also when we took the Nashes to Target for birthday gifts for the boys and a chance for them to spend their Christmas gift cards.
That’s when Stephanie shared the rest of the story about Annabelle’s benevolence. Of the four Nash children, the 15-year-old sister was the only one who had already spent her gift card. She had already used the card between the time we gave it to her and Christmas day. What was it she wanted so much that the plastic burned a hole in her purse? Why was she in such a hurry to get something or some things from Target?
As it turns out, she did not spend her gift card on clothes or makeup or gadgets for herself at all. She had used it to buy gifts for a couple of “angel tree” children. To her, it wasn’t something to brag about. She didn’t even tell us. Her mom whispered it to us.
Whether the tree is an angel tree or the Dollar Tree, both of our granddaughters proved they have caring hearts. I am so proud of them and many other children in our world who with their generosity have demonstrated that it truly is more blessed to give than to receive, whether it’s Christmas or not.
