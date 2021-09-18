PLAYL: The Word from Kathryn Grace and James David

Words shared between people are of extreme importance, but words from God to people are, obviously, of much more powerful significance.

Before gathering for a midday meal around the table overlooking the Cape Fear River, we had attended services at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church; K.G.’s and Shannon’s church. During the morning worship hour, the church had presented new Bibles to several third graders, including our precious granddaughter. Including in the ceremony was the quotation from Psalms 119 of the verse which includes these words: “Your Word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”

All of that psalm talks about the Word of God and uses many different words to describe the Word, such as “law,” “precepts,” “commandments,” “testimonies,” “rules,” “statutes,” and of course, “word.”

John’s Gospel begins with the words, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through him ... in him was life ... the light of men ... shining in darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it ... and the word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory ... the Son of God.”