PLAYL | The greatest Christmas gift of all

Katie Grace has stolen the hearts of her Nahnee and Papa. She has stolen the hearts of several other folks, too, some family, some genetically unrelated. She has also snitched more than a few Hershey’s Kisses from Nahnee’s candy jar. At different times evidence has turned up under furniture cushions and other hiding places. Most of her cousins have also been guilty on occasion of such minor acts of theft. As far as I can determine none of the stinking cute grandchildren have been guilty of more serious charges.

However, K.G. was the primary person of interest in a recent suspected petty larceny. The “crime” of which she was the suspected perpetrator — but determined to be not guilty! — actually occurred in her church ... on Sunday morning ... during the morning service ... while the offering was being collected. But I must hasten to explain, lest some of our readers actually suspect her of some serious misdeed.

The valued “booty” consisted of some cookies, left over from rehearsal for the church choir’s presentation of their Christmas cantata. K.G. had attended the final practice session with her mom on Saturday evening and had sampled the choir’s refreshments, so she knew they were goo-ood.