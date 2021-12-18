PLAYL | The greatest Christmas gift of all

Katie Grace has stolen the hearts of her Nahnee and Papa. She has stolen the hearts of several other folks, too, some family, some genetically unrelated. She has also snitched more than a few Hershey’s Kisses from Nahnee’s candy jar. At different times evidence has turned up under furniture cushions and other hiding places. Most of her cousins have also been guilty on occasion of such minor acts of theft. As far as I can determine none of the stinking cute grandchildren have been guilty of more serious charges.
However, K.G. was the primary person of interest in a recent suspected petty larceny. The “crime” of which she was the suspected perpetrator — but determined to be not guilty! — actually occurred in her church ... on Sunday morning ... during the morning service ... while the offering was being collected. But I must hasten to explain, lest some of our readers actually suspect her of some serious misdeed.
The valued “booty” consisted of some cookies, left over from rehearsal for the church choir’s presentation of their Christmas cantata. K.G. had attended the final practice session with her mom on Saturday evening and had sampled the choir’s refreshments, so she knew they were goo-ood.
On Sunday morning the choir was presenting the cantata in the morning service and had reached their intermission. Time for the offering. Children’s church has been temporarily suspended, so most children her age were in the sanctuary for the performance. Not K.G. According to her mom, K.G., known among the parishioners as “Free Range Katie,” was the only 8-year-old in — and out of — the nursery; playing with babies and entertaining nursery workers.
So during the collection of tithes and offerings, she came back in the sanctuary, sneaked down the aisle to where her mom was seated, with the altos on the second row.
“Mom! Can I have a cookie? It’s not for me. It’s for a friend,” whispered the cute little blonde.
“What are you doing here?” Shannon whispered back.
Assuming and anticipating an affirmative reply, K.G. slipped around the end of the pew to the front row where the sopranos were taking a quick breather, ready to return to the choir loft for the remainder of the program.
“It’s for a friend,” she explained to the surprised sopranos as she grabbed a cookie and disappeared down the aisle and out of the sanctuary.
“There was no larceny committed!” would have exclaimed the defense attorney. “She clearly asked!”
“Yes!” responds the prosecutor, “But I submit to you that she obtained the cookie under false pretenses. She claimed it was for ‘a friend.’”
Turns out it really was for a friend, and K.G. reappeared — hand in hand with the friend — as soon as the benediction was pronounced. She had, unselfishly, gone to the trouble to “interrupt” the church service to secure a delicious treat for someone else.
Here’s the take away: It is more blessed to give than to receive. Also, especially at Christmastime, we need to remember the importance of giving gifts — more important than receiving them.
The Magi brought gifts to the baby Jesus, but the real meaning of Christmas is that God gave his Son as the greatest gift ever. Halleluiah! Christ has come.
Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, can be emailed at playlsr@yahoo.com.