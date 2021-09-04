PLAYL: The compassionate, communicative power of a tender heart

Then demonstrating more sensitivity than many humans, the sweet boxer girl exemplified compassion in a way that only she could. Not understanding why Stacia was upset, but recognizing emotional pain in her friend’s demeanor, Nelly approached her with the most comforting act she could envision. She placed her precious toy in Stacia’s lap, released it and sat meekly at her momma’s feet looking up with sad eyes and making no attempt to retrieve her prized possession. Patiently she watched her dear friend, companion, mistress, attempting to discern her reaction to the gift of encouragement.

Gradually, Stacia’s mood brightened. She smiled. Then she bent over and patted Nelly on the shoulder, threw her arms around her neck and hugged her. Immediately the precious pet’s stub of a tail began wagging, furiously. Truth be told, when her little tail wags, she wags all over.

Do we care that much when others hurt? How do we show our compassion, sympathy, empathy? Most of us can hear their groans and cries. We can hear their grieving words. But do we feel their pain? When our loved ones are going through tough times, do we let them know we’ll be there for them? Will we be there for them?