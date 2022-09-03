PLAYL | Summer’s over; time to look back and look ahead

Summer is finished. September is here. I know! It’s not officially Fall until later in the month, but Labor Day Weekend is here and school has been happening for what seems like a mighty long time for the kiddos. For all practical purposes, Summer is over! Blink! It’s gone. So how was your Summer?

Five of our seven grandchildren went to church camp, and they were so excited to tell Nahnee and Papa all about it. May I share some of the reports with you?

Allen, Annabelle and Lawrence Nash attended Centrifuge. ‘Fuge has been in our family for many years. Their mom went to ‘fuge at Ridgecrest Conference Center, North Carolina, as did her sisters and several teenagers from our church. It has always been a mountain top experience for all.

Annabelle placed the worship services at the top of her favorite experiences. The three of them also attended classes each day, like drama, worship leadership and, for Lawrence, “Random Acts of Kindness”. Annabelle also took a class in “Interpretive Movement”, which is how Baptists say “dance.”

The youngest Nash kid, James David, is still too young for ‘fuge, but he got to go to a Nazarene church camp with a couple of his buddies. In addition to the worship and study experiences, he really enjoyed all the pool activities. He recounted his favorite experience, however, as when he played a trick on his counselor by hiding his cellphone. What a little stinker! You should have heard the snickering in his voice as he told us about that.

Anderson Playl is our youngest grandson. He had to put on his big boy pants and go to camp without older brother Grayson this year. G was unable to attend due to a conflict with other activities. So Anderson went with folks he knew from church, but no family members, to Jonathan Creek Assembly near Kentucky Lake, in western Kentucky, about 120 miles from home in the Nashville suburbs.

He was homesick the first night, earning the camp nickname of “Homie”, but then he loosened up and enjoyed the waterslides, zip-line and other activities. A didn’t care much for the camp food though. He said he preferred food from the “Snack Shack.” Thirty five dollars sounded like a lot to spend on snacks, but then we learned that he spent a lot of those bucks on a friend who was more homesick than A.

When Anderson’s dad urged him to share his most important experience at camp, the nine-year-old beamed, his eyes actually glowed, and he exclaimed with excitement and emotion, “I accepted Jesus to live in my heart.”

As we questioned him about his commitment, it became obvious that he was aware of the importance of such a decision ... he had thought about it for a long time ... our hearts overflowed with joy for him. After a class at church to give a deeper understanding of his walk with Christ, he will be baptized as a public testimony of his faith.

The grandkids’ church camp experiences reminded me of the day by day life experience of Christians. It all begins with a personal commitment of our life to Jesus. This is followed by a joyous expression of our faith and random acts of kindness. There are times, though, when we are sad, even broken-hearted, and that can cause a deep feeling of homesickness, and we long for our heavenly home.

One day we’ll board the bus and make that trip ... but until then, let’s sing and carry on with joy.