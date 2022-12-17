PLAYL | Singing Christmas carols can lead to much more

As I recall the following story, the date is December 15. Today is the anniversary of a very special event. Years ago I joined a group of high school and college students from Glendale Baptist Church to sing Christmas carols throughout Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the homes of several of our church's shut-ins. Many of the students from WKU had headed home for the holidays, but I was hanging around for a few days. It was a God thing for sure.

After we had all "sung out," we ended our journey at Hazel Hall's house. Mrs. Hall was one of our favorite leaders in the college department — because of the way she drove us around. Her lead foot made trips with her an adventure, hence her nickname, "Hot Rod Hazel." While old enough to be our mother, Hazel was, indeed, young at heart.

Vehicles filled her drive-way. Teens and young adults pilled into her house to consume Krispy Kreme donuts and coffee, and we continued belting out songs of the season around the piano. I enjoyed the singing — and the coffee and donuts — but the best thing about that evening was the presence of a beautiful young high school girl I had admired from a distance for several weeks at church.

That night, on December 15, I summoned the courage to introduce myself to her. She did not seem impressed, nor did she seem to notice the persperation on my brow as I spoke to her for the first time. Somehow I managed to finagle a ride home that night with the young lady's mother, who had driven some of the carolers around. The ride to my apartment ended too quickly, and when I exited the car melodies still flooded my heart. What had begun as a silent night ended with joy to my world.

I thanked Ruth Newsome for the ride, and two and a half years later her daughter, Sammie Ruth, became Mrs. Steve Playl. Four children and seven stinking cute grandchildren later, I wouldn't take anything for that night of Christmas caroling. I've made plenty of mistakes over the years, but meeting Sammie was not one of them.

The following year, as speakers on the Square in downtown Bowling Green wafted the tune and lyrics of "Silver Bells" — children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile — we were looking for just the right gift for each other. She found a beautiful sweater for me and I came up with a special cameo ring for her.

Isn't it amazing how music can enhance our lives?

The message in the music we sing at Christmastime has touched many lives in many different ways. Through the years it has become a tradition in our family to wait until after Thanksgiving to play Christmas music. Of course we hear it playing in stores, on the streets and in the homes of friends, but we never intentionally play holiday music on vinyl, tapes, CD's, radios, cellphones or other devices until after Thanksgiving. Christmas music is sacred.

Some holiday music is almost sacrilegious, like "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" or "Santa Baby." Some, like "Rudolf" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" while not religious are just fun. But the melodies I love this time of year are the ones that remind us of God's love and the gift of His Son. Songs like "Oh, Holy Night", "Angels We Have Heard on High" and newer songs, like "Mary Did You Know?" Hearing some of those songs can change a person's life.

Try to imagine being with those shepherds on that hillside on the outskirts of Bethlehem that night when the angels sang "Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, goodwill to all". As you listen to the message of the carols, let God touch your heart reminding you that Jesus is the reason for the season, and bask in the memories of Christmases past. Perhaps He has used Christmas carols to guide your life.

