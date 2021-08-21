PLAYL: Simple words of gratitude

Extending his hand, he offered words of introduction: “Hi. I’m Bob.”
The name embroidered on his scrubs was more formal. “Charles R. Kaelin, M.D.”
Leaning against an examination table, I really did not feel like formalities, but I shook his hand, gently, and returned the greeting. Pain shot through my lower back. It was my own fault for not listening to my wife, but that didn’t make it hurt any less. A few hours earlier the pain was so excruciating that I had agreed to seek help. So we found ourselves “walking in” at Sport Ortho Urgent Care in Mt. Juliet.
Several days ago I had tripped and fallen up the steps as I attempted to carry too many bags going into the B&B where we were staying. Sammie told me, “Don’t carry so many bags!” But did I listen? No. And now the dull ache had progressed to a sharp, stabbing pain that had incapacitated me.
So the doc quizzed me, told me the X-rays didn’t show any fractures — but I still might have a fracture — gave me a couple of prescriptions, and had his nurse administer a shot of Toradol and show me how to wear the brace they provided. The Toradol and brace helped.
As we talked, it became apparent that Dr. Kaelin was a Christian. I asked where he went to church and if he knew our son’s pastor. When he inquired about my profession, I told him I was a retired pastor and hospital chaplain.
That’s when he offered a proclamation I had never heard before; at least I had never heard the words uttered the way he spoke them that morning. He said, “Thank you for your service to our Lord and Savior.” I’m not saying that I have never been thanked for doing what I do. Our church has observed Pastor Appreciation Day faithfully. Many folks have thanked me for conducting a wedding or funeral. Other types of recognition have been expressed beyond what is or was deserved. But I never had a stranger say it the way he said it that day.
Often I have seen respect demonstrated to members of the military, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT’s and other first responders. Many times when I see someone in a hat that says, “Vietnam Vet,” “World War II Veteran,” “Veteran of Desert Storm,” or something similar, I will say “Thank you for your service to our country.”
Expressing appreciation to those who serve or have served our country or our community is very appropriate and should be done more often, more sincerely and more resounding than is commonly heard. But “Thank you for your service to our Lord and Savior” should be said, too. Not to me, personally, but to the many men and women who have given their lives in teaching, preaching, feeding, visiting and caring for others, and serving the Savior in any other way.
Jesus said, “If you have done it unto the least of these, you have done it unto me.” Have you served Him by serving others?
Paul told the Ephesians that he thanked God for them and continued to pray for them. He also told the Philippians, “I thank God every time I think of you.”
When was the last time you told someone you thank God for them? When was the last time you thanked someone for serving God? Why not do it … today? Tell your minister, pastor or priest, but also tell someone you see serving God by serving others. Find a stranger that is serving the Savior and say, “I thank God for you. Thank you for your service to our Lord.”
Steve Playl — columnist and college instructor, retired pastor and chaplain — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.