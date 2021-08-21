PLAYL: Simple words of gratitude

That’s when he offered a proclamation I had never heard before; at least I had never heard the words uttered the way he spoke them that morning. He said, “Thank you for your service to our Lord and Savior.” I’m not saying that I have never been thanked for doing what I do. Our church has observed Pastor Appreciation Day faithfully. Many folks have thanked me for conducting a wedding or funeral. Other types of recognition have been expressed beyond what is or was deserved. But I never had a stranger say it the way he said it that day.

Often I have seen respect demonstrated to members of the military, law enforcement, fire fighters, EMT’s and other first responders. Many times when I see someone in a hat that says, “Vietnam Vet,” “World War II Veteran,” “Veteran of Desert Storm,” or something similar, I will say “Thank you for your service to our country.”

Expressing appreciation to those who serve or have served our country or our community is very appropriate and should be done more often, more sincerely and more resounding than is commonly heard. But “Thank you for your service to our Lord and Savior” should be said, too. Not to me, personally, but to the many men and women who have given their lives in teaching, preaching, feeding, visiting and caring for others, and serving the Savior in any other way.