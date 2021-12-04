PLAYL | Serving God and his church at any age

“Did I tell you what Lawrence is doing at church now?”

My daughter, Stephanie, offered the question as we chatted by phone. Lawrence is her 13-year-old son and our precious grandson that drowned about seven years ago. He was miraculously revived and survived the near-death experience. He is one of two grandsons that has my middle name of Lawrence.

Had the question been posed by my mother when I was 13 the answer would probably have been: “Has Stevie been passing notes, or playing dots or tic-tac-toe instead of listening to the preacher — again!?”

But the question involved the activity of William Lawrence Nash not his Papa, Stephen Lawrence Playl. When I failed to offer an answer, his mom provided the correct response: “He’s been helping the sound guy!”

Genuinely impressed, I pressed her for more details. Turns out he has been helping in the sound booth at their church for a few weeks, preparing for their Christmas program. In fact, the teenaged apprentice has been at the controls — solo — a couple of times, when the main sound guy couldn’t be there.

With that information I was even more impressed.