PLAYL | Saying it with flowers

Any of you guys need some suggestions for Valentine’s Day? Hints on how to get to a woman’s heart? Well, here’s some unsolicited advice. How about flowers, chocolates or, if you want to be safe, jewelry? In addition to my short list, let me offer a few words of caution — based on personal experience through many years of marriage.

First word, don’t do balloons. Great for kids! “Get well” wishes work well with balloons. Birthdays, okay. But don’t get the heart-shaped balloons for Valentine’s Day and expect your sweetheart to be overjoyed. Been there! Done that! Didn’t work!

Years ago a light bulb lit up over my head, and I hired a guy to deliver balloons to the house and sing to my sweetheart. Like a singing telegram accompanied by … balloons. That Valentine’s Day was so memorable! Sammie was so embarrassed. She reminds me every year, “Please don’t ever do that again!”

And I haven’t.

Be careful about too much candy, too, especially where dietary issues need to be considered.

Jewelry is usually a suggestion where you can’t go wrong, but jewelry can be very expensive. Or maybe she already has too much. Or she may just does not really care for lots of rings and bracelets and earrings. Or she just wants to buy her own jewely.

So let’s go back to flowers. Many years ago, before she was my wife, I spent hours one day picking wildflowers for Sammie. I couldn’t afford to even drive past a florist shop, much less “Say it with flowers,” so I trudged through the fields near Bowling Green, Kentucky, and loaded myself down with daisies, black-eyed Susans, Queen Anne’s lace, wild roses, goldenrod and even a pretty purple thistle bloom. I arranged them myself, tying them together with wire and wrapping the stems in aluminum foil.

She was so excited with my surprise, perhaps because it wasn’t even Valentine’s Day or some other special occasion. But how could I, a poor college student, afford such a beautiful arrangement? She could hardly believe I had picked the flowers myself. She actually thought I had bought them somewhere. And I had never even taken a class in flower arranging.

I couldn’t believe she didn’t believe me. In fact, I had been a bit embarrassed about giving her something so cheap. But she loved them! She still talks about that special gift, and not with the same tone she talks about the balloons. We loved each other deeply, still do. My heart still belongs to her.

Scripture speaks often of flowers. Some of the most familiar verses are found in the romantic, poetic language of the Song of Solomon. Examples are “the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valleys,” and he refers to his love as “the lily among thorns …” Other references to lilies are made with very romantic overtones throughout the Song. Biblical scholars have sometimes interpreted this little book of poetry as a spiritualization of God’s love for us; Christ’s love for His bride, the Church.

Jesus’ love for us is certainly the greatest love the world has ever known, and husbands are commanded to love their wives in a similar, sacrificial way. In Ephesians 5:25, the Bible says, “Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it.”

Another lesson can be learned from flowers in the Bible. 1 Peter 1:24-25 states, “all flesh is as grass, and all the glory of man as the flower of grass. The grass withereth, and the flower thereof falleth away; but the word of the Lord endureth for ever … the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.”

One day the flowers will fade away, but not God’s Word, not God’s Love, not the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Even though they will wilt someday, I would still recommend flowers for your sweetheart, unless, of course, she has allergies. In that case, just try a card with money.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.