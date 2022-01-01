PLAYL | Reflecting on last year with a view toward the new year

On the other hand, we have been very blessed. Our health has been relatively good. We have been able to stay active, including travel and visits with family, and some opportunities to preach. Everyone in our immediate family was able to be with us for Christmas, even though it was at different times for some. Life is good. God is good.

Throughout the past year, Sammie and I have heard several of our friends express a similar spirit to the feelings I have tried to share in this column: a spirit of blessings from God, even in the midst of the chaos of the past couple years. Many times we have heard these words: “It’s been rough … but I feel greatly blessed!”

As we look toward the new year, we should make it our goal to look with faith. Faith that God will continue to bless us … even in adversity. Faith that we will be able to fight the good fight … even though we may endure hardships. And faith to express our gratitude for God’s blessings — expression through our words and through our lives. In addition to saying we’ve been blessed, let us work to share our blessings by blessing others. Let us live lives that show that we are trusting God to continue to work in our lives as long as he allows us to live in this world.