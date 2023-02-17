Sammie and I love to watch a good basketball game. Although we have not seen a live college game since before the pandemic, we have spent some time in the stands at Thompson-Bolling Arena, King University's gym and a few other round ball venues in the past. This season we have sat in front of the TV, listened to the radio or just kept up with the score on our phones. Even as I write my column tonight, I am watching the Lady Vols on TV. After three quarters they are leading Arkansas by nineteen points. I think I can trust them to finish this one without me.

We have lots favorite of teams, but we especially like the Big Orange. One reason is Coach Rick Barnes. Coach Barnes has such a strong Christian testimony. Also he is a very successful coach.

Another reason we like the Vols, especially this year, is that they work together so well as a team. They're unselfish. Often players will give up an easy shot to pass to a teammate and take an assist rather than getting credit for scoring a bucket.

We have several favorites among the Tennessee players, but we especially like Zakai Zeigler. He's quick. He handles the ball well. He shoots well, usually leads the team in assists, and he has fun, too. Zakai can hit a three point shot, or drive for the basket, go under and around guys a foot or more taller than him and make a lay up. And he is only five foot nine inches tall. He's just fun to watch.

After Zeigler came to Tennessee to play basketball, his family lost their home in New York to a fire. With lots of Southern support and encouragement his mom and other family members were able to move to Knoxville to be close to Zakai. What a story!

During a game he is all business, but I love to see the smile on his face and his celebration after a win. There were some Zeiglers in my family tree, so I try to claim him as a distant cousin, but we've seen video of another basketball player that we know for certain is related to us. Just like the Volunteers — unfortunately — we did not get to see Anderson's team play in person this year and his season has ended. It was his first year, as a fourth grader, to play organized ball.

Thanks to modern technology, though, we got to see our youngest grandson make the first basket of his career. You should have seen him celebrate. Big fist pump. Bigger smile. Running back down the floor. We were so proud of him. Nobody heard us but we cheered like we were in the arena watching. The expression on his face was better than Zeigler after a win over number one Alabama. In another game, we watched him score and heard his dad, our son, screaming encouragement and saw his older brother, Grayson, cheering him on from the sidelines.

Both of those boys are so stinking cute.

In real life, just like in basketball, we win some and lose some. We miss some shots. We foul someone. We lose the ball. We make mistakes. But sometimes we make a bucket. We have to keep playing — doing our best — encouraging each other ... helping our "teammates." And of course the game of life is more important than a game with a round ball that we dribble on a court and try to put through a hoop while someone else tries to block our shot.

We don't actually know Anderson's coach, nor do we personally know Rick Barnes, but we do know Barnes's testimony. And we know the one that he follows as his ultimate coach for life. When Jesus is our coach for how to live, when He is the one we trust and believe in, we may make mistakes — even big ones — but in the end we will win. But again we have to trust, believe in and follow the teaching and guidance of our Lord and Savior. He's not only our coach, He is our Savior who was willing to die for us.