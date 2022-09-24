PLAYL | Proud of our stinking cute grandkids

The voice on the phone was very excited. After listening to a few words, my voice lifted in excitement, too. The voice on the other end of the line belonged to our oldest daughter, Stephanie. Then I heard another voice in the background and the following conversation:

“Who are you talking to, Mom?”

“Papa.”

“Oh no! Don’t tell Papa. He’ll tell everyone in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and ... and ... all over the place.”

“Too late! I’m already telling him.”

The other voice belonged to Annabelle, our teenaged granddaughter. I could imagine rolling eyes and an air of humility as her mom bragged on her. She knew her Papa would extend the compliments to the ends of the earth. Perhaps my reputation as a proud grandpa have come full circle and landed back on those stinking cute grandkids ... all of them.

Her mom could have been passing along some news about Annabelle’s accomplishments in dance. She’s quite accomplished in that pursuit. Or she could have called to tell me about something she did, unselfishly, for her brothers. Maybe she wished to share an experience from her church youth group. All of those were options. Instead, Stephanie had called to report on Annabelle’s most recent achievements in her American Heritage Girl troop.

AHG is a Christ-centered program designed to develop character and leadership among girls ages 5 to 18. It is similar to Girl Scouts with an emphasis on women in American history and Christian principles.

The phone call was to inform her grandparents that Annabelle had just passed her board of review for the Abigail Adams level. (Abby Adams was the second first lady of the United States of America.) To achieve that level, she had to earn a certain number of badges and carry out a project. Her project was a kick-off party for Operation Christmas Child. The next level, Stars and Stripes, is the top award in AHG. Her project will be bigger and the badges more specific for Stars and Stripes. Also she will have to demonstrate leadership and pass a more stringent board of review. I have no doubt she will achieve the highest award.

Nahnee and I are very proud of all of our grandchildren. The Nash boys are all involved in Trail Life USA, a Christian-based group which uses outdoor activities to develop leadership skills among boys. Snow skiing, roller hockey and soccer are among their other extracurricular activities.

Then we have the Playl boys. Grayson is such an athlete, especially football. As a sixth-grader, his goal is to play for the Tennessee Volunteers in a few years. Anderson is also athletic but excels in the arts and music, too. Both are so smart, filled with personality...and, of course, so stinking cute. Katie Grace, our youngest grand and other granddaughter, is so talented, especially on the stage, and just uniquely K.G. You never know what that 9-year-old will say next; maybe, “Papa, you better not write about my boyfriend.”

The most important thing about all seven of them is that they are involved in church and have expressed their faith in Christ and a personal relationship with him. Growing up in today’s world has to be an unbelievable challenge, and parenting — I can hardly imagine. Raising their parents was strenuous enough.

Here’s the best advice I know: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old he will not depart from it.”

We could all use prayers and encouragement in order to survive and perhaps excel.