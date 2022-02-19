PLAYL | Practicing prayer and learning to converse with the Father

When and how did you learn to pray? Perhaps you are still learning. I know I am. When I was a small child my parents taught me a very simple prayer, not the standard — “God is great, God is good and we thank Him for our food ...” or “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray thee, Lord, my soul to keep...”. Although I did learn those, too.

Very early in life I learned to talk to Jesus by saying, “Thank you, Jesus, for our food and all your many blessings. God bless Mother and Daddy and David, and Grandmother and Mama and Papa, and ________ (I filled in the blank with pets, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins that came to mind). In Jesus’ name I pray, AMEN!”

Adding requests between the “bless list” and the closing was optional. Sometimes I would offer suggestions for the Good Lord to heal someone or remind Santa or others of something they could give me for a special occasion, but it was usually a word of thanks and a general request to bless special people and pets.

At the ripe old age of 8, Katie Grace has been talking to God for years, but she’s still learning. She and her mom, our middle daughter, have been discussing the importance of gratitude and placing the emphasis on giving thanks instead of giving God a wish list. Many of us could learn from this approach to prayer. As stated earlier, I’m still learning.

For her bedtime prayers, K.G. is encouraged to focus entirely on things she is thankful for. So, recently, she has come up with a way to ask for things by thanking the Lord — in advance — for things she wants him to do. Also, she thanks him that she doesn’t have to do certain things in the near future.

For example she has thanked God that “I don’t have to go to the dentist tomorrow” and “that tomorrow is Saturday, and I don’t have to go to school.”

Then there was “thank you that we are going to McDonald’s tomorrow” when there was no plan to a trip to the golden arches ...yet. That might be classified as a hint to Mom, who was listening or it might have been disguising a request as a word of gratitude for an expectant blessing.

Shannon seemed to think it demonstrated a slight amount of spoiling that spilled over into her prayer life. Her Papa just saw it as a demonstration of strong faith. Childlike faith, if you please. Anyway, without actually asking she asked — and I’m pretty sure she went to “Mickey D’s” the next day.

Scripture says, “A little child shall lead them.”

Paul told the Corinthians, “When I was a child, I spoke, thought and reasoned like a child. When I became an adult, I put childish ways behind me.”

Truth be told, we need to guide our children in the ways of God ... but we can also learn from our children in their innocence and childlike trust. The Disciples were like children when they asked The Master to teach them to pray. Remember? The Lord’s Prayer.

From the model Jesus gave them, and us, we learn that prayer contains more aspects than requesting our daily needs and expressing gratitude. We should also confess the Father’s holiness, pray for the advancement of his Kingdom, ask for forgiveness and the ability to forgive, strength to overcome evil and temptation, and acknowledgment of His eternal power and glory.

Let’s continue to practice prayer, and let’s keep learning about how to talk with the Father. Others can teach us to pray. God himself can teach us to pray better than anyone.

