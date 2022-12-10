PLAYL | Picturing the real meaning of Christmas

Are all your Christmas decorations in place? Some folks start putting out the stables and stars and Santas early in November or even in October. Not us. We wait till after Thanksgiving. After all, Thanksgiving is so very important. This year we got the bins from the storage building and onto the screen porch before we left for Thanksgiving. We were gone for a week, though, so we still got a late start.

It’s now two weeks after Thanksgiving and we are still not finished. The front porch is done. Mary and Joseph are in the front yard with a Moravian Star hanging over the manger in a Dogwood tree. Much of the inside of our old house is beautifully decked out with Christmas cacti (cactuses), greenery, ribbons, angels, candles, ornaments, strands of lights and so much more. Sammie should have been an interior designer. Her decorations are so tastefully placed. The part that’s done is charming and elegant — and I feel sure we will have the tree decorated before St. Patrick’s Day. Just kidding. We’re almost done.

As we were moving things around to make room for seasonal décor, I took note of all the pictures of family that grace our walls, tables and shelving units. Many of the portraits are images of our precious grandchildren at various stages of their life up till now. One snapshot is of me, Papa, sitting in a swing with Grayson in my arms. He’s about a year old and he’s holding a regulation size football that is about as big as he is; it portrays things to come. There was also a photo taken a few weeks ago of G in his West Wilson County Middle School football uniform, looking very mature for a sixth grader. Those pics reminded us of his success so far — in his last game of the season he intercepted two passes and broke up two more — and his dreams for the future. He lives and breathes football. Just ask him about the Tennessee Vols.

One photograph shows Grayson’s younger brother, Anderson, headed toward Santa on a tricycle. A’s in the fourth grade now, playing basketball and flaunting his artistic talents.

The four Nash kids are pictured as stairsteps at Disney world. Now Allen is starting to drive. Annabelle cooks and is active in American Heritage Girls. Both of them are earning spending money working for a catering company. Lawrence runs cross country and runs the sound system at church. James David plays roller hockey and flashes the cutest smiles.

A snapshot of Katie Grace and Nahnee is one of my favorites. Then there’s the one of K.G. with fingers in her mouth and the one from Sound of Music that, when squeezed the right way speaks, “I love you Nahnee and Papa.” K.G. spends lots of time in plays and cantatas, especially this time of year.

Our home is filled with dozens of pictures of our precious grandchildren. Children! That is so much of what Christmas is all about. The excitement of shining faces filled with hope and expectation. The faith of those precious little ones. Maybe instead of spending hours decorating the house we should just put up a sign that says, “Look at the photos, if you want to see Christmas decorations.”

Of course the real meaning of Christmas is the birth of a child in a stable in Bethlehem. The only begotten Son of God! The one who was placed in a manger instead of a crib. Drive by our house and you’ll see him pictured with Mary and Joseph on the front lawn under that dogwood tree, or come inside and see him portrayed in several Nativity scenes.

Most importantly, be sure to make room for him in your heart.