PLAYL: One good turn deserves another recalling an act of kindness

Guess what! When we were back in the knobs, we took the wrong turn and ended up on a trail that led us deeper and deeper into the woods. By the time I realized our mistake, we had gone too far to turn back. I thought we would just circle around and go back a different way. Second mistake; but I didn’t want to scare Stephen so I told him we had a change of plans — and quietly worried that Sammie would freak out about her two lost boys. Remember the time frame? Cell phones were rare back then.

About the time I realized we weren’t gonna make it back before dark I heard something. Not a bear or sasquatch or a rattlesnake; I heard voices. It was a loudspeaker from Bill Gatton Honda. Now I knew — approximately — where we were, and we were further from where we needed to be than I had realized. Poor Sammie. How long before she would call out a search party? I was in trouble!

Then it hit me. If we were that close to the car dealer, we must be right above Sunnybrook Subdivision. A few of our church families lived in Sunnybrook. I started praying harder, and we left the trail we were on and started downhill on an obscure deer path.