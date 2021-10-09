PLAYL: One good turn deserves another recalling an act of kindness

Ben Talley’s column in the Sunday edition of this paper a couple weeks ago reminded me of something that happened around 25 years ago. The story I’m referring to was when “Mr T” was hiking on Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina and came down from the mountain in the wrong place — well, maybe it was the right place after all, but it wasn’t where he meant to be.
Turns out he was a couple miles from his car and in a very nice neighborhood, instead of a parking lot. If you read his column, you’ll remember that a resident of the area, a nice lady, a stranger gave him a lift to his vehicle.
My experience from nearly a quarter century ago was similar in many ways.
We had gone for a hike at Steele Creek Park here in Bristol — “we” being my 10- or 11-year-old son and me. Perhaps you know that Steele Creek Park encompasses more than 2,200 acres, including golf course, picnic shelters, playgrounds, nature center, train ride, a 52-acre lake with paddle boating and fishing, and more. Most of the park covers a wooded area in “the knobs” with close to 24 miles of hiking trails.
Sammie had dropped us off at the Rooster Front Park entrance to Steele Creek, and we had agreed on a time to meet back there. Our walk in the park would take us across the dam, through some pretty rugged terrain, past the “developed” area of the park, then back to our starting point by way of the easy path beside the lake.
Guess what! When we were back in the knobs, we took the wrong turn and ended up on a trail that led us deeper and deeper into the woods. By the time I realized our mistake, we had gone too far to turn back. I thought we would just circle around and go back a different way. Second mistake; but I didn’t want to scare Stephen so I told him we had a change of plans — and quietly worried that Sammie would freak out about her two lost boys. Remember the time frame? Cell phones were rare back then.
About the time I realized we weren’t gonna make it back before dark I heard something. Not a bear or sasquatch or a rattlesnake; I heard voices. It was a loudspeaker from Bill Gatton Honda. Now I knew — approximately — where we were, and we were further from where we needed to be than I had realized. Poor Sammie. How long before she would call out a search party? I was in trouble!
Then it hit me. If we were that close to the car dealer, we must be right above Sunnybrook Subdivision. A few of our church families lived in Sunnybrook. I started praying harder, and we left the trail we were on and started downhill on an obscure deer path.
Soon we saw houses, and a street that dead ended at the park boundary, and a car parked on the street. Now I knew where we were, and we were within a couple blocks of Helen Talley’s house on Blue Bonnet Drive. We could make a phone call or two from there and try to locate the wife and mother that was probably frantic by now. God was blessing us, indeed.
As we hurried past the car, I noticed someone was in the car, taking a nap, and I recognized ... Ben Talley. More blessings from the Father. Ben had been mowing lawns — his mother’s and neighbors’ — and was taking a well-deserved rest. We rapped on his window and quickly explained our predicament. He awoke with a smile and insisted on driving us to Rooster Front, where we found Sammie, worried to death but waiting patiently.
Ben Talley takes God’s command in the Bible to “be kind to one another” very seriously — always has, learned it from his parents — and so I was glad to read about the stranger that was kind to him. That was payback ... for sure.
Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, may be emailed at playlsr@yahoo.com.