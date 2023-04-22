We’re just driving along the Interstate, talking about our latest adventures, listening to music and taking in the beautiful scenery, when my wife offers me a piece or two of gum. Normally, I do not prefer her brand, but this time I accept, because I’m tired and behind the wheel. Chewing gum keeps the driver awake! She taught me that, years ago, when she was teaching me how to be a better driver.

So I begin chewing, enthusiastically, and it happens — OUCH! I bit my tongue. Please, don’t expect me to remember where we were or where we had been. That little scenario has replayed itself too many times, in too many places, to remember. Some folks have a problem with chewing their nails. Me? I have a problem with chewing my tongue. It has gotten in the way more times than I can count. Every time it’s like — deja vu, all over again — as Yogi Berra used to say.

I have bitten my tongue on both sides. I’ve bitten the tip of my tongue. I’ve bitten both sides of the tip of my tongue. It always hurts. It usually bleeds…profusely. Any time we go through the “drive-through” at a restaurant we ask for extra napkins — just so we can be prepared to soak up the blood the next time I chaw on my oversized tongue.

This may sound like a minor inconvenience to some of you, but I have dealt with it my whole life. I’ve always had a protruding tongue. It’s genetic. Unfortunately, some of my grandchildren have inherited this trait. Sorry, kiddos, I didn’t give it to you on purpose.

My worst tongue biting ever occurred when I was seventeen months old. My tongue was protruding when I fell and hit my chin. That little accident resulted in biting off the tip of my tongue. It had to be sewn back on in the doctor's office — sans sedation, due to my age — an experience that led to great lung development due to screaming. Although I don’t remember the event, my mother told me I found it rather unpleasant. Also, I lost one of my two front teeth so I was "snaggle-toothed" until my permanent teeth came in at around six or seven years old. Now, the fact that I take blood thinners to keep the blood from clinging to the stents near my heart causes my tongue to bleed more profusely than ever!

Have you ever bit your tongue? Literally? If so, you already know how painful that experience can be. Biting your tongue while driving could even cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Hopefully, that will never happen to you or to me.

But do you ever have to bite your tongue, in a figurative sense? Remember the old adage, “Bite your tongue” or “Shut yer mouth, boy!”?

When we are about to say something that would be better left unsaid, the directive should be issued: “Watch your mouth” or “Think before you speak” or “Don’t say it” or “Hold your tongue.”

No matter which aphorism is used, it is appropriate anytime we were about to say something that is NOT appropriate. If our words are hurtful, untrue, unwise, disrespectful, profane, obscene or just rude, we would be wise to keep them from slipping out of our mouth.

In the 34th Psalm we’re told, “Keep your tongue from evil…”

Proverbs 21:23 says, “Whoever holds his tongue stays out of trouble.”

In Matthew 12:36, Jesus warned that we must account for every idle word on judgment day.

A great deal of self-control may be required; it may even be painful at times; but it is often wise, prudent, judicious, just to “bite that tongue” and say nothing at all.