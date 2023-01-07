PLAYL | New year, new day, new you

Happy New Year! It’s not too late to offer that wish to everyone you greet. Surely we can extend that greeting throughout the month of January. 2023 is still young. Let’s look forward with positivity and hopeful thoughts.

Of course most people have already broken resolutions, but we can always regroup our thoughts and determine to improve and have a better year. Come on! Look at that glass again. It’s half full not half empty.

So did you make resolutions? Set goals? Determine some intentions? I’ve said it several ways throughout the years. Setting goals is a worthy endeavor at the beginning of a new year, new month, new week, new day — whatever. A few years ago I determined that goal was a better word than resolution.

A few days ago I decided that the word “plan” is even more important.

That idea was driven home to me when my wife purchased a Planner for 2023. Not just a calendar, a planner. Not just any old planner, it had to be the right one. It had to be laid out just so: Month at a glance, weeks and days set correctly, places to list goals and plans to achieve those goals. It had the best kind of binding for her needs, and it was packed with motivational quotes and sayings. It was perfect.

In setting goals for ourselves we must keep in mind that adjustments can be made as time passes. Also, new goals can be set regularly. We don’t just have resolutions for a new year we have goals for a new week or new day.

Then we make plans to accomplish those goals. Without a plan to succeed, there will be no success. If we expect to succeed, we must also include God in our plans and what will please him.

The writer of Proverbs penned these words: “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.” And Isaiah quotes these words from God himself, “My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” says the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

The wisest thing one can do is consult the Lord in heaven and try to coordinate our plans with his.

Remember that his plans for us are even better than we can imagine for ourselves. In Jeremiah 29:11 we find this promise: “I know the plans I have for you,” states the Lord; “plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.”

In Revelation 21:5, God says, “Behold I make all things new ...” Whether it’s a new year, month, week or day, he’s in control of our timetable.

My mother’s favorite verse is found in Lamentations 3:22-23, “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

What a great reminder that God is continually renewing all things for us all.

But the greatest thing we can look for in a new year or anytime is to be a new person within ourselves. We can be new everyday with all of our goals and plans, because of the scripture that declares, “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away and the new has come.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)

Happy New Year. Happy new day!