PLAYL | Music from the heart to soothe the soul

Sammie and I wanted to relax for a couple days so we decided to spend some time in Sevier County and the Great Smoky Mountains. Some of our time was time was spent at antique and outlet malls, searching for bargains and just looking. We drove through the beautiful mountains and valleys and beside rippling streams, stopping at some of the overlooks to take in the breathtaking scenery in God’s amazing creation.

Some of our discussions involved deep questions, like — “Where do you want to eat supper?” — followed by a chat about the diverse cuisines in the area, then a delicious meal. Forget about dieting this week, that will have to wait until next week.

Other conversations involved the usual greeting and chitchat with total strangers. “Where y’all from?” “First time here?” “We’ve been coming here for years, and boy, have things changed since our first trip.” ... etc.

Mixed with the random conversations was the typical people watching thing; teenagers, couples on their honeymoon, young families with small children some in strollers, and couples our age — men sitting on a bench while wives shopped. Two boys really caught my attention, a teenager and a toddler. They must have been brothers. On the porch of a store in Wears Valley, we were in rocking chairs, catching our breath, chatting and ... watching people. The boys were chasing each other around in the grass, laughing and enjoying being alive.

As I watched them my mind was all over the place. I could see our son, several years ago as a playful teenager. Then I imagined him as the little tyke playing with an older cousin or sister, bursting with laughter, enjoying life.

Then my imagination transformed the little guy into each of our grandchildren. I remembered them as they were a little while back, and as I thought of the older ones it was quite a few years ago. They now range in age from nearly nine to seventeen. Wow! Time flies!

As my reminiscient dreams continued, I saw me as a teen then a tot. Doesn’t seem like it was that long ago. Scripture reminds us that our life is like a breath, a morning mist that disappears, a flower that quickly fades.

Life can be like the chaos of traffic in Gatlingburg and Pigeon Forge, like the pressing crowds of Dollywood, but it can also be like the peaceful, cotton-white clouds hovering over the mountains. Through faith in Christ and the grace of God, we can expect a life in heaven in the peaceful valley of eternity.

While we were in Sevierville, we visited Dollywood. We saw three shows and were reminded that, in addition to being a mega-success in the entertainment world, Dolly Parton is a woman of faith. The shows we saw were all good.

But the most inspiring music we heard that day was on the shuttle from the parking lot to the park entrance. After sharing the necessary information about the tram we had just crammed into, Conductor Carl asked the question, “How many of y’all like Country Gospel?” Several of us raised our hands and he began to sing the song written by Thomas A. Dorsey. It’s been sung millions of time in the past eighty something years:

“Well I’m tired and so weary, but I must travel on til the Lords comes and calls me away ... there will be peace in the valley for me someday...”

As a couple hundred expectant amusement park guests grew silent, my mind shifted to David’s words in Psalm 23, “... yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for Thou art with me ...,” and a tear rolled down my cheek.

Thanks, Conductor Carl, for a peaceful moment in the midst of the chaos.