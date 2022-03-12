PLAYL | Messing with the hands of time

Don’t forget to set your clocks up before you go to bed tonight. Remember — spring forward in the spring. We’ll all lose an hour, but next fall we can fall back. It’s called daylight saving time, but we don’t really save any time or any daylight, we just play tricks on our minds.

Sometimes our minds play tricks on us. Several years ago a couple, who will go unnamed, wanted to make sure they didn’t miss church on the first day of daylight saving time. So the man went through the house and set all the clocks forward an hour. Then, while he was taking his Saturday night bath, his wife, not knowing he had already sprung forward, set the clocks forward another hour. Now they were two hours ahead.

Next morning when the alarm sounded, they stumbled out of bed, dressed in the early hours, and headed for church. Pulling into the parking lot they were surprised, and so proud, to realize they were the first ones there.

After a few moments in the parking lot, one of them broke the silence. “I wonder if everyone — but us — forgot to set their clocks forward last night.”

“Well, I remembered to set ours!”

Those words were followed by another moment of silence. And then, “YOU set the clocks forward TOO?”

After a good laugh they decided to go back home, take a nap and return to church at the correct time. This time they forgot to set the alarm, and they overslept. Hurrying back to church they discovered an empty parking lot — again — because everyone else had already been to church and left ... until someone who had totally forgotten the time change pulled in and asked, “Where is everyone this morning?”

With cellphones and smart watches that set themselves automatically, that scenario should never be repeated ever again, but — who knows?

Wouldn’t we all like to add time to our lives? Is that even possible? Certainly we can shorten our days by stepping in front of a speeding car, truck or train. We can refuse to eat and drink, or live unhealthy lives, and rush our demise. But can we add to the hours, days, years of our lives on this earth?

The Fifth Commandment tells us to honor our parents that our days may be long on the earth. (See Exodus 20:12, Deuteronomy 5:16 and Ephesians 6:3) Proverbs teaches us that following wisdom will lead to a long life. King Hezekiah’s life was extended when, after being told that his illness would take his life, he turned his face to the wall, prayed and wept, pleading with God for healing. When Hezekiah prayed, God sent Isaiah to tell him that God had heard his prayer and seen his tears and was adding 15 years to his life.

Once Joshua prayed for the sun to stand still, and it stopped in the middle of the sky for about a day...but I’m almost positive that was a one-time-only event which won’t happen again. So much for saving daylight.

On the other hand, the writer of Hebrews tells us that we have an appointment with death which will be followed by judgement. Many people have begged for another hour, another minute, another breath, to no avail. Only God knows when we will be passing from this life into the next. It would be wise for us to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done — now — and not count on an extension.

As my friend, the late Ed Johnson, always reminded folks, the clock of life is wound but once and the time is coming when the hands of the clock will stop. Go ahead and say, “I love you.” Don’t wait to show kindness. Offer that prayer for the things that only God can change. Don’t count on another hour to be added to your life.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.