PLAYL | Looking for a place to move to in retirement — someday

Sammie and I enjoy traveling, and we have some favorite vacation spots. One of our favorites is Williamsburg, Virginia. Three or four times every year we spend a few days there. We have made some lasting friendships in Williamsburg as well as in Smithfield — a ferry ride and leisurely drive from the Colonial Triad. Another new attraction for the area is that it is only about an hour’s drive from Petersburg and four of our seven grandchildren.

Several of our friends have inquired of us as to when we plan to move to Williamsburg. The answer is that we have no plans to move there for more than a week at a time. To do so would take us further from other family. We are about equally separated from all our kiddos and grands now. But we do plan to continue making that part of the world a primary destination for our travels. If you plan to visit historic Williamsburg / Jamestown / Yorktown, let me know. I can recommend some good places to eat, and Sammie can recommend some good shopping destinations.

One of our favorite places to eat breakfast or lunch is the Old Chickahomany House. Dan and Carla Kennedy, the owners, have become our dear friends. On a recent visit to “the ‘burg,” the Chick House was closed for their annual deep cleaning, so we ate most of our morning meals at another favorite, Panera Bread. Yes, the chain.

One of the Paneras in Williamsburg is a popular hangout for retirees who have moved to Williamsburg, and we were seated close to a group of retired folks. As we unintentionally eavesdropped on their conversation we realized some of the group were talking about the national football championship game, and one of the men had a close connection with the University of Georgia.

Then we heard another voice, “Yeah, he always calls me and rubs it in when the Dawgs beat Tennessee.”

The next words out of Sammie’s mouth were: “You are going to introduce yourself to him — aren’t you?”

Well, that was like saying, “I double dawg dare you,” so of course I got up, stepped across to their table, leaned over and said, “GO VOLS.”

To make a long story short, we ended up making new friends. Howard and Joan moved to Williamsburg — in retirement — from Knoxville. He grew up in Williamsburg, but she grew up in Johnson City and graduated from Science Hill High School. Living in Knoxville and with Joan, Howard was a converted Big Orange fan. We got together again next morning, on our way out of town, and met some more of their friends.

We talked about football as well as church and the Lord. Learned we had a lot in common. We’re looking forward to seeing them again at Panera. We truly enjoy meeting new folks wherever we go, but — no — we’re not moving to Williamsburg. We’ve had the conversation a few times and our stock answer is that our next move will be to heaven. Until then we will be content to live in the Fairmount Neighborhood of Bristol and pray that the odor from the landfill will be fixed ... soon!

How about you? Do you have plans to make heaven your last move? I certainly do not deserve a mansion over the hilltop. I’m not even good enough to earn a cabin in the corner of glory land. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. His grace and nothing else will make it possible for me to make heaven my final home.

Jesus said, “Don’t be troubled in your heart ... believe in me and in my Father ... in my Father’s house are many dwelling places ... I go to prepare a place for you ... I’ll come back for you ... where I am there you, too, can be ... I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except through me.”

Steve Playl, columnist and college instructor, former pastor and hospital chaplain, can be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.