PLAYL | Like father, like son ... sometimes

When my wife answers her phone with “Hey Son! What’s up?”, an interesting conversation usually follows. That is exactly what happened a couple of days back.

“What’s up?” was answered by, “Well, I’m on my way back to Nashville from Union City. I’ve been interviewing a gentleman who is very passionate about giving people a second chance. He makes it a practice to hire as many folks out of prison as he can. Of course, some prisoners are where they should be. They need to be kept away from society. But there are exceptions, and those who were wrongly convicted or who honestly are making every effort to change their lives … well, they need grace extended and opportunities to make something of their lives.”

He shared a couple of stories of guys the gentleman in West Tennessee has employed and added, “Those are just examples of what can happen.”

“Sounds to me like that man has a calling from God,” interjected our son’s momma.

Of course we also feel strongly that our son’s vocation is a calling, which is what the word vocation means … calling.

Anyway, the conversation turned to a lighter mood when he asked to speak to me, his dad. Of course I had been listening to the whole conversation on speaker phone, but now I took up the conversation as my son continued.

“The GPS recommended going through western Kentucky and hitting I-24. I’m actually fairly close to your old home town of Madisonville.”

“You’re not going that far out of your way, are you?”

“No. But I’m real close to Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and it looks like there is a Ferrell’s there. Just wondered if it’s the same Ferrell’s as the one in Madisonville. If it is, I’m gonna’ run up and get a burger, fries and a shake.”

When I told him that Ferrell’s in Madisonville, Hoptown and Cadiz, Kentucky, are all related, he drove a few miles out of the way for a special treat. He was disappointed that there were no fries and no ice cream for shakes, but the hamburger did not disappoint.

Ferrell’s has been serving hamburgers since 1929. Although I missed the grand opening, they have been in my old hometown for as long as I can remember, at a couple of locations within a block of where First Baptist Church used to be, many years ago. Always in a diner type building and serving very thin burgers with onions, pickles and mustard for a dime … back in the day. Their menu has expanded, but lots of folks still like the old fashioned burger. Be warned, though, they charge more than 10 cents now for that basic burger.

When we got off the phone from the second call — the one in which Stephen reported on his snappy service meal — he was between Clarksville and Nashville. Back in Tennessee.

Out of the corner of her eye, Sammie glanced at me with a wise look and spoke with a wise tone. “You know why he went out of his way to stop at Ferrell’s, don’t you?”

I stumbled and she continued, “It wasn’t for the hamburger. It wasn’t even for the shake he didn’t get. It was because it’s what you would have done. It was to remember going there with you and listening to your stories about how things were when you were a boy and then a teenager. He stopped there for you.”

Then she reminded me of the time he left his high school friends in Louisville and drove across the river to visit my brother in a nursing home in southern Indiana, and we talked about other ways our son has made us proud. Ways he would have made his grandparents proud, too.

My son and I have a close connection. I love my son. My wife has a deep level of discernment. I love my wife. Sometimes I see myself in my son. Other times I see his momma in him.

I pray that, at least sometimes, others will see my Heavenly Father in me … and in my son. I want to be a little more like Jesus and a little less like me.

Steve Playl may be reached by email at playlsr@yahoo.com.